ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammondsport, NY

Driver Arrested in Hammondsport After Leading Police on Chase Starting in Watkins Glen

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Corning man who led police on a chase that started in Watkins Glen and ended in Hammondsport faces a number of...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wesb.com

Andover Man Arrested in Friendship Burglary in Process

An Andover man was arrested during a burglary in progress in Friendship early Saturday morning. At 3:15 AM, New York State Police charged 37-year-old Roy W. Austin with felony assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon, felony burglary for entering a dwelling and causing injury, felony criminal mischief, obstructing governmental administration, possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon and resisting arrest.
FRIENDSHIP, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hammondsport, NY
Corning, NY
Crime & Safety
Watkins Glen, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Corning, NY
City
Watkins Glen, NY
FL Radio Group

Ithaca Man Arrested on Felony Aggravated Family Offense Charges

A reported domestic incident Friday night in the 100 block of Chestnut Street in Ithaca resulted in the arrest of a 25-year-old Ithaca man. Daniel Platoni was charged with felony aggravated family offense along with misdemeanor charges of unlawful imprisonment, and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation. Get the...
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Three arrested on drug charges in Bath traffic stop

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Three people have been arrested on various drug charges after a traffic stop in the Village of Bath, according to police. Judith Rosekrans (57) and Matthew Bailey (31) of Hammondsport and Diane Dziaba (43) of Bath were arrested after the Village of Bath Police Department conducted a traffic stop on July 13.
BATH, NY
WETM

Bath man arrested on Assault, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing charges

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath man has been arrested on felony charges after a domestic incident that occurred earlier this month, according to the Village of Bath Police Department. Taylor Parsons, 30, was arrested on July 11, 2022, as a result of a domestic dispute investigation that occurred...
BATH, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: July 11 to 17

During the week of Monday, July 11 to Sunday, July 17, the Owego Police Department had 95 service calls, 2 arrests, 2 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 0 traffic tickets. Daniel L. Wage, 35, of Elmira, was arrested for an arrest warrant that was issued by the Village of Owego Court. Wage was charged with Attempted Burglary in the 2nd degree.
OWEGO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Finger Lakes News#Wgva
FL Radio Group

Dundee Man Arrested on Warrant

On Saturday, July 16th, 2022 at 5:54 am, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Daryl J. Bryerton, age 30, of Dundee, New York. The arrest stems from the original arrest in March 2020 when Bryerton was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child, obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree and resisting arrest. When Bryerton failed to pay a fine as part of a conditional discharge, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
DUNDEE, NY
FL Radio Group

Dundee Man Arrested After Domestic Incident

A 35-year-old Dundee man was arrested by the Yates County Sheriff’s Office following the investigation into a domestic incident. Lance Keller was found to have intentionally broken property belonging to a town of Starkey resident. Keller was charged with criminal mischief and was released on an appearance ticket for...
DUNDEE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
chautauquatoday.com

Vehicle Complaint Leads to Drug and Weapon Arrest in Town of Dunkirk

A Rochester man is facing several charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a vehicle complaint Saturday night in the Town of Dunkirk. Deputies located the vehicle parked on Route 5 shortly after 10:00 PM and found that 28-year-old Preston Lawrence, Jr. was allegedly driving while impaired by drugs. A search of the vehicle further discovered that he was allegedly in possession of different types of drugs and a loaded pistol. Lawrence was taken into custody and eventually transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as one count each of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon, DWI, DWAI-drugs, 3rd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and stopping/standing on a highway. He is being held on $30,000 bail. Sheriff's deputies were assisted by State Police in the investigation.
DUNKIRK, NY
FL Radio Group

Ithaca Man Arrested on Criminal Contempt Charge

A 54-year-old Ithaca man was arrested following a domestic incident Friday night. Albert Kelly was charged with criminal contempt after the alleged incident in the 700 block of West Court Street in Ithaca. Following his arraignment in Ithaca Court, Kelly was released on an appearance ticket. Get the top stories...
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Ithaca Man Charged With Criminal Obstruction of Breathing

A 54-year-old Ithaca man was arrested over the weekend following the investigation into a domestic dispute that happened early Saturday morning. Edward Bailey was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and was released on an appearance ticket. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger...
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

Fugitive of the Week: Miranda Charland

(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting you on the lookout for this week’s fugitive of the week. She has ties to the Mattydale/North Syracuse areas but is said to be homeless. Miranda Charland is wanted on four separate bench warrants:. Criminal Possession of Controlled...
WETM

Wayland traffic stop leads to multiple arrests

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – A routine traffic stop on Friday led to the arrest of two individuals who had multiple active warrants out for their arrests, according to the Village of Wayland Police Department. Jamyr T. Buntley of Rochester, who police said supplied them with a false name, was...
WAYLAND, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy