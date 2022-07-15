ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

ATCEMS: Body found floating in Lady Bird Lake

By Abigail Jones
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS reported medics found a body Thursday in Lady Bird Lake.

ATCEMS tweeted at 2:46 p.m. medics went to check on someone floating in the water, and the person was “possibly deceased.” At 3:19 p.m., ATCEMS tweeted an update confirming the person was dead .

As of ATCEMS’ most recent update, crews were “working on recovery and relocation of the victim back to shore.”

The Austin Police Department said its homicide division is responding to the scene, and the body could have been in the lake for “a couple days.”

