Portales man found guilty in 2018 rape case

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Portales man was found guilty by a jury Thursday in a 2018 case involving the sexual assault of a woman, according to a news release from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney.

The Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Brian Scott Stover, announced on Thursday that Erasmo Vega, 54 was found guilty of Criminal Sexual Penetration (3 rd Degree Felony).

On Dec.15, 2018, a victim reported to police that Vega had sexually assaulted her. During a search of the home, police found an eye-glass lens that the victim had broken off of Vega’s glasses, a pair in which he had been wearing during the assault. Police gathered DNA evidence from the victim and determined it to be Vega’s.

According to the release, Vega was sentenced to the maximum punishment of three years in prison, a lifetime sentence of parole, and a lifetime designation on the Sex Offender Registration.

The Honorable Donna Mowrer presided over the jury trial and the case was prosecuted by Quentin Ray, Deputy District Attorney, and Vega was Pro-Se with stand by counsel, Lance Sumrall said the DA.

