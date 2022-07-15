ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demi Lovato's New "Substance" Music Video Perfectly Sums Up What Most of Us Are Feeling

Cover picture for the articleDemi Lovato has released the music video for “Substance,” which is the second single from her upcoming album, HOLY FVCK. Lovato, who recently updated her pronouns, gets super real in her lyrics, singing about relatable topics,...

HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme, 14, Celebrates Mom’s Wedding In Vintage Elvis Car Outside Chapel

Emme Muniz looked over the moon at mom Jennifer Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck‘s wedding! The non-binary 14-year-old, who goes by pronouns they/them, posed in Elvis Presley‘s vintage pink Cadillac right on the Las Vegas strip, holding their hands up in a “rock on position”, in the snap released via Jen’s On The JLo newsletter on Sunday, July 17. They appeared to be wearing a black top or blazer, along with a beaded blazer. Marc Anthony‘s daughter sat in the drivers seat right behind the wheel, while someone else — most likely their twin brother Max, also 14 — was next to them.
HuffPost

You Can Now Take A Whole Damn College Course On Harry Styles

Texas State University is planning to offer a course on the British pop superstar next spring. Associate professor of digital history Louie Dean Valencia announced the course, titled “Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity: Identity, the Internet, and European Pop Culture,” on Twitter Saturday. According to Valencia’s...
Hypebae

Lauryn Evarts Bosstick Isn't Your Average Boss Babe

With the arrival of the “that girl” trend on TikTok and Cassie Howard’s infamously manic 4 a.m. routine, ice rolling has become a staple in our skincare routine. If you’re a fan of the relaxing and de-puffing technique, you’re probably familiar with The Skinny Confidential. The bubblegum pink brand specializes in designing state-of-the-art skincare tools, like its sturdy all-aluminum ice roller, dermaplaner, along with its newest addition to the family, the Pink Balls facial massager. Made to be the perfect complement to the ice roller, the massager took four years to come to fruition as founder Lauryn Evarts Bosstick not only wanted it to be functional but beautiful enough to display.
Hypebae

Listen to G-Dragon's Cover of Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love"

Last week, G-Dragon surprised his fans by posting an unexpected collaboration with a teaser of his cover of Elvis Presley‘s 1961 hit “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” which he dropped in full today. The partnership comes shortly after the release of director Baz Luhrmann’s biopic Elvis,...
