WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 29th Annual NYS ReLeaf Conference will be held in Watertown this year, and will highlight the importance of trees in local communities. According to the New York State Urban Forestry Council, the goal of New York ReLeaf is to create partnerships among tree professionals, citizen volunteers, educators, government, and the private sector. They stated that the annual State Conference brings together these interested parties from across the state’s nine regions to share experiences, ideas, and new information.

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO