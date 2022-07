Drake‘s NOCTA and Nike are continuing their partnership with a new apparel collection focused on basketball. The upcoming release comes after the musician’s golf collection as well as the Hot Step Air Terra collab. As spotted in early images, the range will feature performance-focused items such as workout hoodies, tees, shorts and socks. The apparel is expected to arrive alongside a new “University Gold” colorway of the Hot Step Air Terra, which was unveiled last month. The collaborative items are highlighted with NOCTA branding, as well as Swooshes throughout with the text “Sometimes You Sometimes Me Always Us.”

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 14 HOURS AGO