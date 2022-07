An Alton man is headed to prison for eleven-and-a-half years after his conviction on federal drug and gun charges. 27-year-old Qwanell Jones was arrested in March of 2020 during a traffic stop in Raymond, after police found him in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana, as well as a loaded handgun. Jones was initially booked on state charges, but was ultimately indicted and tried in federal court in Springfield. He was convicted last November after a jury trial.

