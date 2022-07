Funeral Mass for Jane E. Ewing, 90, of Winamac, will be Friday, July 29 at 10:30 a.m. ET at the St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Winamac. A Scriptural Wake Service will be Thursday, July 28 at 3:30 p.m. at the Frain Mortuary in Winamac, followed by visitation there from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET. Memorial contributions may be made to Pulaski County Human Services.

WINAMAC, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO