ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

The package sent a message of friendship and love

By Janet Storm
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

The package arrived last week and, I have to admit, I was surprised.

I knew what was in it, of course. It was a painting that my friends Angel, Nora and I co-own. I had it for one year 11 years ago. Then I brought it to Paris, where Angel was living. But Angel had no time to hang the painting. She had just moved to a new condo and was diagnosed with cancer. And so it remained rolled up under her bed for two years. That’s when Nora decided her turn had come — and she was right. Before Angel died, Nora brought the painting to her family home in Vienna and hung it in her mother’s bedroom.

That’s where it remained for seven years.

I didn’t really mind. During those seven years, I started and finished a college program. I moved out of state, met my husband, Peter, moved in with him, then moved again back to the Midwest. There were a lot of changes and a lot of moving, and I knew Nora was enjoying the painting. Then, four years after Angel’s death, after Peter and I had made a new home together, I decided it was time to have the painting again.

Nora was not immediately receptive.

Nora likes her things. This is not a criticism; it’s just how she is. She is a collector. She has a lot of beautiful art and antiques and rocks and crystals. She likes to have her lovely things around her. Sending things away is hard.

This painting, in particular, was difficult to part with because it was a painting of the three of us — Angel, me and Nora. Letting go of this painting felt like letting go of a special time in the past that had been important to us all.

But I still wanted the painting.

I told Nora the time had come, and I would like her to send it. She said she would, but then things came up. There were delays. There were a few excuses. More than a year had passed and, I will be honest, I began to think I would not see it again.

And, honestly, I would have been fine with that.

Because people are more important than things. My friendship with Nora and my memories of Angel were more important than any painting. If getting the painting meant hurting my friendship with Nora, I would do without the painting.

Then, one day, she sent a photo of a large box with my name on it in the arms of an unidentified man in a brown uniform.

“That could be anyone!” my friend, Andrew, said. He has heard every chapter of the painting saga and was more skeptical than I was about it ever arriving.

Then — with no notice at all — it showed up at my door.

It was incredibly heavy. Nora is an engineer, and she had built the box herself. It was made of half-inch plywood and 2x2s and lined with Styrofoam. It looked as if it could safely be launched into space. I had trouble carrying it into the house. It took several tools and a lot of time to open.

Nora is a woman of few words, but I knew what she was saying.

She cared about the painting — but she cared about our friendship even more. She was sending the painting in a way that would keep both the painting and our friendship safe and whole for years to come.

I received both the package and the message. They both made me very happy.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Bombshell That Could Destroy Quinn and Carter’s Joyous Reunion

The consequences of a past decision could send this happy couple into a downward spiral. Everything’s coming up roses for one of Bold & Beautiful’s sexiest couples, the newly-reunited Carter and Quinn, but we have to wonder if it’s too good to last. They are on a soap opera after all — it’s only a matter of time before something cuts in on their bliss, right?!
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Prince Harry shares the moment he realised Meghan Markle was his ‘soulmate’

Prince Harry spoke candidly about his emotional connection to Africa this week and revealed it is where he “knew [he] had found a soulmate in [his] wife” Meghan Markle.During a special address to the United Nations on 18 July for Nelson Mandela Day, the duke opened up about his love for the continent and the bond he feels to both his wife and his mother, the late Princess Diana, when he visits Africa. In his speech, Prince Harry praised Mandela’s work and legacy while revealing he has a photo of his mother and the activist on his wall “and...
WORLD
The Guardian

‘I said, Don, it’s time for you to reveal’: 50 years later, the truth behind American Pie

A long, long time ago – five decades to be exact – America was roiled by wrenching generational showdowns, massive street protests, and a blazing array of social justice movements. Now, half a century later, similar events and dynamics dominate the public conversation. So, perhaps, it’s poetic that precisely five decades have elapsed since a song that captured all that cultural turmoil, American Pie, became a smash hit. “It’s a song that spoke to its time,” said Spencer Proffer, who has produced a comprehensive new documentary about the song, titled The Day the Music Died. “But it’s just as applicable now.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship
HuffPost

You Can Now Take A Whole Damn College Course On Harry Styles

Texas State University is planning to offer a course on the British pop superstar next spring. Associate professor of digital history Louie Dean Valencia announced the course, titled “Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity: Identity, the Internet, and European Pop Culture,” on Twitter Saturday. According to Valencia’s...
TEXAS STATE
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
744
Followers
1K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy