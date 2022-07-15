Official: Algeria Star Riyad Mahrez Signs Two Year Contract Extension With Manchester City

Riyad Mahrez has officially extended his contract at Manchester City. The Algerian's deal was due to expire next summer, but his new contract is set to run till June 2025.

Mahrez was widely expected to sign a new deal at the club, with City needing to retain the wingers they had at the club following Raheem Sterling's departure to Chelsea.

The winger was in electric form last season, prompting the club to offer the 31-year-old a new deal. The Algeria international provided 33 goal contributions in 47 appearances in all competitions, a remarkable return considering many of those appearances came from the bench.

Speaking to Man City's official website following the announcement, Mahrez said: "I'm very happy to sign the new deal.

“I have enjoyed every single minute of my time here. It’s a pleasure to be part of such an incredible Club.

"I would also like to thank Pep, Txiki and the coaching staff, both for the way they have helped me to develop as a player and for pushing me to continue to improve."

City's Director of Football Txiki Begiristain is clearly glad to have tied the winger down to a new deal, he said: “Riyad has played a major part in our success in the four years since he joined us, and we are all delighted he has agreed this new deal.

“He has brought so much to the Club with his skill, talent, commitment, and desire to win evident from the moment he first arrived. I also know that Pep and the coaching staff relish working with Riyad."

Mahrez is now one of the most experienced players in City's squad at 31, but if last season was anything to go by the winger is showing no signs of slowing down. City fans will be hoping he can replicate his fine form of last season as the club aim to secure yet another Premier League title, and aim to win their first Champions League trophy.

