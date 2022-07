Harrisonburg City Councilman Chris Jones may find a way to keep a seat after all. After losing the city Democratic party’s primary for two seats that will be up for election in November, including his own, Jones won a second caucus vote over the weekend. The two-term incumbent beat out Paloma Saucedo by 26 votes to be on the ballot for a special election to fill the remaining term of former Councilman George Hirschmann, who had to step down due to health issues.

18 HOURS AGO