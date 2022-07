For the 2023 model year, all Buick and GMC vehicles will come standard with a three-year OnStar And Connected Services plan, which will be paid as part of the vehicle price and range from $905 to $1,675 depending on the vehicle model. This news was not very well received by GM Authority readers, with our original article on this change generating nearly 100 comments from current or potential GM vehicle owners expressing their displeasure with the Connected Services strategy.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO