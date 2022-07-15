We ARE gonna get it: En Vogue slated to come to Fort Wayne

Rhona Bennett, from left, Terry Ellisa and Cindy Herron, of En Vogue, arrive at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Pop and R&B supergroup En Vogue is scheduled to perform at the free Summer Community Celebration in McMillen Park on Aug. 6, according to a media release from the Fort Wayne Commission on African American Males.

The Summer Community Celebration, first held in 2017, will include live music from several local bands as well as information booths from local non-profit organizations and food trucks from local venders, the media release said.

The event is designed to be a neighborhood unity event for families in the community, and it will used this year as an “avenue to promote mental health and community togetherness,” according to the media release.

“As always, the event will emphasize the importance of fathers being involved in their children’s education,” organizers said.

The celebration will run from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. It’s not clear yet when during that time En Vogue will perform.

