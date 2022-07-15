The Office has its own LEGO set now, including Dunder Mifflin and Kevin's tragic chili pot

The Office aired its last new episode more than nine years ago. Despite this, its contributions to pop culture continue unabated.

Peacock recently released a re-cut fifth season of the show to go with its cache of extended episodes, restoring deleted scenes cut mostly for time. Last fall, Funko developed an entire 24-piece Advent calendar loaded with special Office character minifigures. The Office Ladies podcast, hosted by cast members Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, is now 101 episodes deep.

Soon, LEGO will add the next chapter to the show’s unkillable legacy: a 1,164-piece building kit that will allow superfans to build their own slice of Scranton, PA mundanity at their dining room table. Behold, LEGO’s The Office Set:

The kit, which retails for $119.99, isn’t solely limited to the fluorescent confines of Dunder Mifflin (annex not included). 15 of the show’s main cast members are included as figures. Some even have their own pitch perfect accessories, including but not limited to:

Pam and the teapot and letter Jim gave to her in Season 2’s Christmas episode.

Meredith and her 52-ounce gas station cup, presumably topped off with Lego vodka tonic.

Kevin and his chili pot.

Creed, who is holding something, possibly an apple or a potato, not that he’d realize the difference.

Notably missing is Andy Bernard, possibly because creators also got sick of how wildly inconsistent he became toward the end of the show.

The extension is part of the LEGO Ideas line, which accepts fan submissions as potential kits. The company then shares some of the profits from their set with whomever submitted it. Given the eternal popularity of the former primetime staple, it’ll probably be a lucrative partnership for whomever put together this mini Dunder Mifflin.