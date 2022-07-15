ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dippin Donuts owners sentenced to $2M in restitution for tax evasion

By Thad Randazzo
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Wednesday, July 13, the family owners of Dippin Donuts were sentenced in federal court in Utica for tax evasion and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. by the Department of Justice Attorney’s Office Northern Division District of New York.

69-year-old John Zourdos, 65-year-old Helen Zourdos, and 39-year-old Dimitrios Zourdos were each convicted in November 2021 by a federal jury of conspiracy to defraud the U.S., tax evasion, and helping to file false corporate tax returns.

During their trial, it was revealed that from 2012 to 2017, the trio was operating three Dippin Donuts coffee and donut shops in Rome and the New Hartford area and concealed $4.5 million in cash sales from the IRS. They also evaded more than $2 million in individual and corporate taxes by depositing money into personal bank accounts rather than business accounts, therefore providing incomplete information to their accountants. This caused their accountants to file falsified individual and corporate tax returns to the IRS.

They also bought personal items with undeposited and unreported money, as well as unreported income that included multiple luxury vehicles, expensive watches, investment accounts, real estate, and paying employees “off the books” cash wages to avoid federal payroll taxes.

John Zourdos was given 30 months in federal prison, Helen Zourdos was given 20 months in federal prison, and Dimitrios Zourdos was given 10 months in federal prison, as well as $2,000,769 in restitution, and 3 years of supervised release after their incarceration.

#Tax Evasion#Payroll Tax#Doughnut#Corporate Tax#Wutr Wfxv Wpny#Dippin Donuts
localsyr.com

Fugitive of the Week: Miranda Charland

(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting you on the lookout for this week’s fugitive of the week. She has ties to the Mattydale/North Syracuse areas but is said to be homeless. Miranda Charland is wanted on four separate bench warrants:. Criminal Possession of Controlled...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Boonville man charged with Grand Larceny

TOWN OF WEBB, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A Boonville man has been arrested and charged with Grand Larceny after a month-long investigation by the Town of Webb Police. It is alleged that David N. Allen, 46 years old, had been hired by a homeowner to finish several projects at a residence over a year ago.
BOONVILLE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Man accused of shoplifting in Rome Grand Union incident

ROME — A 20-year-old man is accused of shoplifting from the Grand Union grocery store Friday afternoon, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Alec W. Debella, of Rome, stole three cans of Steel Reserve from the store at about 4:41 p.m. Friday, for a total of $6.42. Police said Debella was stopped by store personnel.
ROME, NY
