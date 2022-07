GILLETTE, Wyo. — A lightning strike is to blame for a 10.2 acre fire on Echeta Road on Saturday. The Campbell County Fire Department was called to the grass and timber fire around 10:44 a.m. The Bureau of Land Management and State of Wyoming ground and air resources assisted in fighting the fire. One chief and 11 firefighters from the Campbell County Fire Department responded to the fire.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY ・ 13 HOURS AGO