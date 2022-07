Carcia Carson is a native of Terry, Mississippi who earned her Bachelor of Science degree in physics from Jackson State University (JSU). She went on to continue her studies at Fisk in their Fisk-Vanderbilt Master’s-to-Ph.D. Bridge Program, obtaining her master’s in physics as well. Now she has made history as the first Black woman to receive a Ph.D. in biomedical engineering from Vanderbilt, crediting JSU and their faculty members with inspiring her to pursue her studies through the Fisk-Vanderbilt program and for helping develop her work ethic, training, and her ability to network with key stakeholders. Carson said she is honored to have achieved such a historic milestone.

VANDERBILT, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO