Britain is likely to see its hottest day on record today in the country’s first-ever national heat emergency.The rising sun is expected to bring temperatures up to 41C in Yorkshire and 40C in London. Scotland and Wales could also see their hottest days on record.The Met Office said some models even forecast highs of 43C – well above the previous record of 38.7C, recorded in 2019 – making the country hotter than Jamaica, the Maldives and Barbados.Rail users are also warned of delays, cancellations and changes to train services.Met Office meteorologist Luke Miall said: “I’ve been a qualified meteorologist...

