ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Little Rock mayoral candidates host campaign events, speak on crime rate

By Brandon Ringo
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Og4fi_0ggziWQA00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The race for Little Rock’s next mayor is heating up. Thursday evening candidates hosted campaign events around the Capital City.

Incumbent mayor Frank Scott, Jr. opened a campaign office downtown and hosted a block party last night for his supporters.

After reporting that homicides are up 29-percent compared to last year, Scott says if re-elected he will continue his efforts to keep the community safe.

“While we have seen an increase in homicides, we’ve had a 70% clearance rate. That means we’re capturing the criminals that are committing these crimes, and that’s why we’re seeing our violent crimes reduced to a negative three percent.”

Little Rock homicide rate climbs 29%

Another candidate, Steve Landers, also hosted a campaign party with his supporters at Guillermo’s on Rodney Parham last night.

Landers also shared his thoughts on what needs to be done to bring the homicide rate down.

He said it will take data-driven policing, a good police chief and improving morale through a first responder raise that better matches inflation. Landers also fears the crime could deter people from moving to Little Rock.

“There’s no real safe safe place for people to be. I don’t want my grandkids to be out at night. Nobody really wants to be out at night, and business will hurt.”

Little Rock Police Department crime stats show city pacing above 2021 for homicides, robbery

Mayoral candidate Greg Henderson also expressed his concern with the crime rate in the city.

“The two biggest problems contributing to an increase in homicides is a lack of trust within the police department causing internal conflicts and a lack of adequate staffing in both police, but also 911 services that is causing crimes to escalate to the point of homicide.”

For more election coverage, check out our Local Election HQ page .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
ualrpublicradio.org

Basketball courts returning to Little Rock's Kanis Park

One of Little Rock’s most popular recreational sites is set to return after a lengthy hiatus. A project to widen Interstate 630 forced the closure of the Kanis Park basketball courts in 2018. On Monday, city officials broke ground on new improvements to the park, including three-and-a-half new courts.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Government
Little Rock, AR
Elections
Local
Arkansas Government
Local
Arkansas Elections
aymag.com

Shorty Small’s Undergoes Major Demolition

The iconic Shorty Small’s – a Little Rock staple that has stood for 42 years on the corner of Rodney Parham and Shackleford Rd. – is now in the process of being totally demolished, only a few weeks after the restaurant’s famous sign was taken down.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Henderson
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

(Little Rock, KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of July 10 - July 16:. 1. 2 women wanted for buying Walmart gift cards with stolen credit card in Sherwood. Two suspects are wanted by the Sherwood Police Department in...
SHERWOOD, AR
THV11

Little Rock police search for missing man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the help of the public in locating a missing man. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Her, you are urged to please contact Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014 or Detective Yetmar at (501) 404-3037.
KARK 4 News

Stats show violent crime down in Little Rock overall even with jumps in killings, robberies

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – A breakdown of the latest statistics shared by police shows that Little Rock continues to contend with violent crime. Officials with the Little Rock Police Department track crime types and rates, and the most recent of data showed while the overall number of violent crimes is down year to date for 2022, the numbers of homicides and robberies are up from the previous year.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Rate#Mayor#Local Election#Election Local
KATV

2 injured in afternoon shooting, crash near MacArthur Drive in North Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 6:30 p.m.:. Two people are injured after an early afternoon shooting in North Little Rock, the police departed said in an updated news release. The North Little Rock Police Department said preliminary information indicates the shooting began before 1 p.m. at another location - possibly from a vehicle - before ending in a collision in the 3600 block of MacArthur Drive.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KATV

4 men file lawsuit against former Little Rock doctor for child molestation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A lawsuit was filed Wednesday by four men who claimed they were sexually molested as children by a former Little Rock pediatrician. According to a news release from the office of Attorney Josh Gillispie, the men said they were sexually assaulted by Dr. James "Darrell" Nesmith, who was a doctor at the Arkansas Children's Hospital Adolescent Clinic in the late 1990s and 2010s.
KARK 4 News

Arkansas gas average drops to $4.11 a gallon

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The continuous drop in gas prices continues as Arkansas prices average at $4.11 per gallon Monday. AAA officials reported that the current gas average is down two cents from Sunday and 15 cents from last week. Just a month ago, gas in the Natural State was up 41 cents. Diesel fuel dropped one cent to $5.17.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy