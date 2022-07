The Carroll County Board of Commissioners Office is proud to welcome Lynda Bingham to our team as the new County Clerk. Mrs. Bingham is a life-long resident of Carroll County and lives with her husband and three children in the Fairfield community. She is an alumni of the University of West Georgia where she obtained a Bachelor’s Degree of Science in Education in 2008, before going on to earn a Master’s Degree in Education from Lagrange College. Most of Mrs. Bingham’s professional career has been serving the Carroll County School Systems as a teacher over the last 15 years and coordinating school-wide events and building partnerships within our community.

CARROLL COUNTY, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO