Bath, NY

Two arrested in Bath for attempted child rape; police issue reminder to parents

By Carl Aldinger
 3 days ago

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – After two arrests involving adults allegedly trying to meet with children for sex, Bath Police are reminding parents to talk with their kids about online safety.

Bath Police arrested Douglas Cook, 29, of Buell Street in the Village for allegedly trying to meet an 11-year-old girl for sex. Cook was charged with 1st-degree Attempted Rape (a class-C felony), arraigned and released, police said.

In another case, a 40-year-old attempted to meet with a 14-year-old child for sex, according to Bath Police. The Department said more details would be provided soon.

Convicted murderer, sex offender released to Bath after 30 years in prison

Neither Cook nor the 40-year-old were previously registered sex offenders, police said.

In light of the two investigations, Bath Police issued a reminder to parents to know where their kids are and to talk with their children about staying safe online.

