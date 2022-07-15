Road rage incident on busy Michigan freeway ends with gunfire

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are investigating after a road rage incident led to a shooting on Southfield Freeway on Thursday evening. At about 9:35 p.m. on July 14, a caller reported that he was involved in a road rage incident, and troopers learned he was driving home from work in Plymouth when this happened. Police say the caller entered southbound M-39 from eastbound I-96 when he realized that a vehicle was tailgating him. After that, the caller told police the vehicle pulled up next to him on the freeway and they exchanged words before he sped up, and then he heard a bang. According to police, the caller exited the freeway at Michigan Avenue and discovered a bullet hole in his front passenger side door. The other vehicle continued driving southbound on Southfield. No one was injured. Michigan State Police continue to investigate this incident. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

