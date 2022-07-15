ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Road rage incident on busy Michigan freeway ends with gunfire

By Justin Engel
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DETROIT, MI — A motorist here dodged a bullet this week during a road rage incident, according to a report from ClickOnDetroit. A...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 12

Jane Polcyn
2d ago

This is not a shooting range. If your that irritated with life stay home. Or hire someone to drive you around. Remember a gun does not shoot it takes a human to pull the trigger.

Reply(1)
4
Hombre Huevo
3d ago

Flipping gunaholics think their weapon will garner them the respect they never earned.

Reply(2)
11
Myles Murphy
2d ago

around Detroit area an armored car is what someone needs to drive for their own safety

Reply
5
Related
WDEL 1150AM

Michigan man jailed for interstate shooting

Delaware State Police said a 25-year old man from Flint, Michigan, is in jail in connection with a shots fired incident that stopped traffic on I-295 on Sunday evening, July 17, 2022. Troopers said the incident unfolded just before 7 p.m. on southbound I-295 in the area of Route 13...
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man shot, killed during argument at block party on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning after getting into an argument with another man during a block party in Detroit, officials report. At around 2 a.m. on Sunday, July 17, a man was fatally shot during a block party in the area of West Davison and Pierson Street, police said. Two men reportedly got into an argument over a dice game, and one man took out a firearm and shot the other.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
abc12.com

Police & troopers investigate deadly shooting in Flint

FLINT (WJRT) - Police and troopers are investigating a deadly shooting on Flint's north side. They said a 20-year-old man died after being shot in a home on Milliken Court off East Carpenter Road at around 6:30 am Sunday. Investigators said they did not have a suspect in custody. Anyone...
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

5 arrested after group enters Flint business with rifles, state police say

One man and four male juveniles were arrested this weekend after their group entered a Flint business with rifles, Michigan State Police said. Troopers were called at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday to the business on the corner of Miller Road and Knight for a report that four armed men had entered, according to authorities.
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Rage#Freeway#Accident#Clickondetroit
CBS Detroit

Shots Fired At Car On Southfield Freeway In Detroit After Road Rage Argument

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are investigating after a road rage incident led to a shooting on Southfield Freeway on Thursday evening. At about 9:35 p.m. on July 14, a caller reported that he was involved in a road rage incident, and troopers learned he was driving home from work in Plymouth when this happened. Police say the caller entered southbound M-39 from eastbound I-96 when he realized that a vehicle was tailgating him. After that, the caller told police the vehicle pulled up next to him on the freeway and they exchanged words before he sped up, and then he heard a bang. According to police, the caller exited the freeway at Michigan Avenue and discovered a bullet hole in his front passenger side door. The other vehicle continued driving southbound on Southfield. No one was injured. Michigan State Police continue to investigate this incident. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Flint Journal

MSP: 5 arrested after armed males walk into Flint business, flee from officers

FLINT, MI – Five people were arrested Saturday night after police say four of them reportedly entered a business armed with rifles and then fled from officers. Michigan State Police troopers say around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16, they received reports that four males armed with rifles entered a business at the corner of Millar Road and Knight Avenue, where a liquor store is located.
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

Pain looms over Detroit Officer Courts' funeral Monday

Detroit — There will be tears. Prayers. Outrage. A doleful bagpipe rendition of "Amazing Grace." Monday's scheduled funeral for slain Detroit police Officer Loren Courts at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit won't be routine for Gary Marchetti, but the longtime bagpiper and ex-cop expects the service to be sadly familiar.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy