Road rage incident on busy Michigan freeway ends with gunfire
DETROIT, MI — A motorist here dodged a bullet this week during a road rage incident, according to a report from ClickOnDetroit. A...www.mlive.com
DETROIT, MI — A motorist here dodged a bullet this week during a road rage incident, according to a report from ClickOnDetroit. A...www.mlive.com
This is not a shooting range. If your that irritated with life stay home. Or hire someone to drive you around. Remember a gun does not shoot it takes a human to pull the trigger.
Flipping gunaholics think their weapon will garner them the respect they never earned.
around Detroit area an armored car is what someone needs to drive for their own safety
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 12