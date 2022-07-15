ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Blue Jackets, Senators, Avalanche

By Jim Parsons
The Hockey Writers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs realize they need to do more with their roster and will look to the trade market. Meanwhile, the Columbus Blue Jackets know they need to clear cap space if their intention is still to keep Patrik Laine on the...

Yardbarker

Why ex-Maple Leafs’ Nazem Kadri Will Sign In Colorado for Less

Nazem Kadri is eligible for unrestricted free agency. But, he’s let it be known that he hopes to re-sign with the Colorado Avalanche. Normally, given how long I’ve followed his career during the time I’ve covered the Toronto Maple Leafs, I would just believe that I know what Kadri will do. However, Kadri did one thing that complicated matters. He hired a different and a very aggressive agent in Darren Ferris.
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

Devils’ Marino Trade Affects P.K. Subban’s Future With Team

On Saturday afternoon (July 16), Tom Fitzgerald made another move to improve the New Jersey Devils. It wasn’t a name many expected, though, as John Marino came over from the division rival Pittsburgh Penguins. Going the other way was former first-round pick Ty Smith and a 2023 third-round pick. The Devils’ defense was bolstered in the short term and now many are wondering about the future of free agent P.K. Subban.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Marino Acquired by Devils | RELEASE

Devils send Ty Smith and 2023 third-round draft pick to Pittsburgh. The New Jersey Devils today acquired defenseman John Marino via trade from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenseman Ty Smith and the club's third-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.
NEWARK, NJ
The Hockey Writers

What’s Next for Blackhawks’ Stars Kane, Toews & Jones?

The Chicago Blackhawks completely revamped their roster by trading Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators and Kirby Dach to the Montreal Canadiens and letting free agents Dominik Kubalik (Detroit Red Wings) and Dylan Strome (Washington Capitals) walk during the past two weeks. With that, we have to wonder what is going on in the minds of the star Blackhawks players, Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, and Seth Jones. It’s tough to gauge, given they are at different points in their career.
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Flyers, Rangers, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Montreal Canadiens actively acquiring players that have underperformed in other cities? Meanwhile, did the Philadelphia Flyers try to move James van Riemsdyk to get into the Johnny Gaudreau conversation?. The New York Rangers are making a plan for this year’s trade deadline...
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Wickenheiser, Engvall & Knies

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll share some news emerging from the Maple Leafs’ development camp. First, I’ll speak about Hayley Wickenheiser’s work with the team and the approach she takes when she’s coaching the young prospects she works with.
NHL
NHL

Canadiens acquire Mike Matheson from the Penguins

MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager, Kent Hughes, announced on Saturday that defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling were traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenseman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. A 6-foot-2, 188-pound rearguard, Matheson amassed 11 goals and 20 assists in 74...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens Signing Subban Would Be Nothing More Than PR Move

The free agency period continues and Montreal Canadiens general manager (GM) Kent Hughes is still busy taking and making calls for a few free agents to add to the Laval Rocket’s roster in the American Hockey League (AHL). Hughes is also working hard to accommodate Jeff Petry’s trade request....
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Edmonton Oilers: 4 Things to Know About Mattias Janmark

On Sunday, the Edmonton Oilers announced they have signed forward Mattias Janmark to a one-year contract. The deal will reportedly carry a $1.25 million cap hit, which is a very reasonable price for the 420-game veteran. It remains to be seen where Janmark will fit into the lineup, though it...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins News & Rumors: Zacha, Pastrnak, Bergeron & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, general manager Don Sweeney moved Erik Haula to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for Pavel Zacha last week. Meanwhile, contract talks with David Pastrnak are ongoing, but according to one source, it may take some time before a deal is done. Another contract management is waiting eagerly to be signed is Patrice Bergeron’s, who continues to remain undecided on whether or not he will play another season. Last but certainly not least, Jack Ahcan has agreed to a one-year extension for the 2022-23 season.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Thomas, Leddy, Perron, Free Agency & More

The St. Louis Blues got off to a slow and underwhelming start to the free agency period in the NHL. It’s been a bit surprising to see some of the moves they’ve made, but there is still plenty of time to get things done for general manager (GM) Doug Armstrong.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
theScore

Players will cooperate in NHL's investigation of Hockey Canada scandal

Former CHL players accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2018 will cooperate with the NHL's investigation into the incident. "Our clients will fully participate in the NHL investigation," attorney Kaleigh Davidson, one of the lawyers representing the players, told TSN's Rick Westhead. "Interviews are currently in the process of being arranged."
NHL
Yardbarker

Jets & Canadiens Could Produce Blockbuster Trade for Dubois

In the past couple of weeks, reports have surfaced that Pierre-Luc Dubois wants to play for the Montreal Canadiens. According to Murat Ates and Arpon Basu of The Athletic, Dubois attended the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal expecting to be traded to the Canadiens on the draft floor (from “What we’re hearing on the Canadiens, Jets and Pierre-Luc Dubois,” The Athletic, 7/15/22).
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Boston Bruins: Predicting David Pastrnak’s Next Contract

Entering the 2022 offseason, the to-do list for Boston Bruins general manager (GM) Don Sweeney is pretty long. He has already hired a new coach in Jim Montgomery, but he still has to figure out what the roster for the 2022-23 season will look like. He does, however, have one important topic to try and get done and that’s an extension for his top, young, superstar forward.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Hockey Cards Are Worth Collecting

If you’re a hockey fan, chances are you’ve been a fan of collecting hockey cards and memorabilia. You might even be a collector who said you owned a 1979-80 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky Rookie card at one time but your Mom threw it out, or maybe you put your cards in the spokes of your tires to create that great motorized sound. The sound lasted for five minutes but the card took a beating. When I was 12 years old, I made the mistake of drawing John Lennon-style glasses in pen on a 1972 O-Pee-Chee Guy Lafleur rookie card. I guess I was a bit upset when the Montreal Canadiens beat the Philadelphia Flyers in four straight games to win the Stanley Cup in 1976. Anger issues? Sure. Stupidity? Unfortunately, yes. I took a card that today is worth close to $22,000 in mint condition and reduced it to zero value. Luckily, I purchased another Lafleur rookie card years later and was more than happy to have it in my collection.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Lightning’s 3 Recent Extensions Will Impact Team’s Future

The Tampa Bay Lightning are no strangers to spending money. With four players on the books for over $7 million for 2022-23 prior to Wednesday, they have not been shy in spending money on their talent. Despite the influx they’ve been willing to spend, the amount that they did in just minutes shocked the hockey world. As part of the first day of free agency, general manager Julien Brisebois extended the trifecta of Erik Cernak, Mikhail Sergachev, and Anthony Cirelli. Spending just under $160 million, over eight years, in about 15 minutes.
TAMPA, FL

