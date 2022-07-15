ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Braeden Net Worth in 2022: How Much Does 'the Young and the Restless' Star Make per Episode?

By Carol Cassada
The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden is essential to the show’s success. For over four decades, he’s entertained fans with his performance as ruthless businessman Victor Newman . Like his iconic character, Braeden has earned a sufficient fortune.

The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden I VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

‘The Young and the Restless’ star Eric Braeden’s net worth

Braeden became famous for performances on The Young and the Restless . But long before becoming a soap opera icon, he worked on other projects. His past credits include guest appearances on Mission: Impossible and Hawaii Five-O . His most notable role was Captain Hans Dietrich on the ABC series The Rat Patrol , which ran from 1966 to 1968.

RELATED: ‘The Young and the Restless’ Then & Now: How Eric Braeden’s Changed Over the Years?

Braeden’s big break came in 1980 when he was cast as Victor on the CBS soap opera. The role initially was short-term, but creator William J. Bell was impressed by Braeden’s performance and offered him a full-time contract. The rest, as they say, is history.

Throughout Braeden’s soap opera career, he’s won many awards, including a 1998 Daytime Emmy for Lead Actor. He’s also racked up an impressive fortune. According to Celebrity Net Worth , Braeden’s net worth is estimated to be $25 million.

How much does Eric Braeden make per episode?

Soap operas are an everyday staple in daytime TV. Thanks to the genre, many celebrities like Brad Pitt became famous. Aside from fame, soap operas also give actors decent pay.

Soap opera actors are paid per episode , and the amount is determined by experience. A day player with a few lines might earn around $500. Newcomers like Allison Lanier tend to make about $1,000 per episode. However, the amount increases with the years an actor is on the show.

So what does a veteran actor like Braeden earn from The Young and the Restless ? According to Wide Open Country , Braeden reportedly earns $5,000 per episode. Since Victor is onscreen almost daily, all that moolah adds to Braeden’s net worth.

The actor has been on ‘The Young and the Restless’ for 42 years

Braeden made his The Young and the Restless debut on February 8, 1980. Little did he know that he and his character would become soap opera legends. Whether Victor’s a villain or hero, he brings intrigue to the show, and fans can’t get enough of him. As the Newman patriarch, Victor is constantly stirring up drama at home and work.

Earlier this year, Braden celebrated 42 years with the show. Although Braeden is 81 years old, the actor isn’t planning to retire anytime soon, as he explained to People. “I intend to stay as long as I can,” he told the magazine.

With another Newman family war brewing , fans can expect to see more of Braeden and Victor as the drama unfolds.

RELATED: ‘The Young and the Restless’: Eric Braeden Blasts Former Executive Producer

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

