ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Monkees’ Songwriter Revealed Why ‘I Wanna Be Free’ Is Different From Most of His Songs

By Matthew Trzcinski
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

One of The Monkees ‘ most famous slow songs is “ I Wanna Be Free .” One of the song’s writers said he was independent from his co-writer in some ways. Despite this, the duo was perfectly in sync when they wrote “I Wanna Be Free.”

The Monkees’ Peter Tork, Davy Jones, Mike Nesmith, and Micky Dolenz | NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Close friends wrote several of The Monkees’ most famous songs

Tommy Boyce and Bobby Hart formed the songwriting duo Boyce & Hart. They wrote Monkees songs such as “I Wanna Be Free,” “ Last Train to Clarksville ,” and “ Valleri .” In his 2015 book Psychedelic Bubble Gum: Boyce & Hart, The Monkees, and Turning Mayhem Into Miracles , Hart discussed his friendship with Boyce.

“We even managed to maintain a feeling of independence and freedom from each other, in spite of the fact that we were together so much of the time,” he said. “Tommy was my closest friend, the brother I never had.

“I admired his talent, energy, and confidence,” Hart continued. “I emulated his social graces and innate people skills. But there was something deep inside my soul that constantly kept me striving to assert my own independence, and oftentimes it would demand that I retreat into seclusion.”

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/CEemOhJ5pzo?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

RELATED: What The Monkees’ Songwriter Thought of Andy Williams’ ‘I Want to Be Free’

What happened the night when Boyce & Hart wrote The Monkees’ ‘I Wanna Be Free’

Hart said he and Boyce were in sync when they wrote “I Wanna Be Free.” “But there seemed to be something in the air that night as we wrote this song together, and I think both of us were feeling it,” Hart recalled.

Hart revealed why “I Wanna Be Free” was distinct from most other Boyce & Hart songs. “‘I Wanna Be Free’ was one of the few songs that we wrote with no assignment or specific artist in mind, just because we felt like writing a song together, and once we started working on it together, it couldn’t have taken us more than half an hour,” Hart wrote.

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/GS5--FS7OJs?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

RELATED: The Monkees’ ‘I Wanna Be Free’ Was Inspired by a Song With a Dark Theme

How ‘I Wanna Be Free’ and its parent album performed on the charts in the United States and the United Kingdom

“I Wanna Be Free” was not a single, so it did not chart on the Billboard Hot 100 . The song appeared on the album The Monkees . The album topped the Billboard 200 for 13 weeks, remaining on the chart for 102 weeks in total. It was the group’s most popular album in the United States .

According to The Official Charts Company , “I Wanna Be Free” did not chart in the United Kingdom either. Meanwhile, The Monkees was No. 1 in the U.K. for seven weeks. The album remained on the chart for 37 weeks in total, making it the group’s most popular album in the U.K. as well.

“I Wanna Be Free” wasn’t a hit — but it stood out among Boyce & Hart’s discography.

RELATED: Why The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz and The Carpenters Lost the Chance to Record Three Dog Night’s ‘An Old Fashioned Love Song’ 1st

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Williams
Person
Peter Tork
Person
Micky Dolenz
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

George Harrison Said He Felt Sorry for Elton John for Being One of the Only Rock Stars Who Reached Beatle-Level Stardom

George Harrison and Elton John were very different rock stars. The former Beatle realized there was more to life than money and fame, but the “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” singer enjoyed those things. George said he felt sorry for his fellow singer because he was one of the only rock stars to have come close to Beatle-level fame but wasn’t God-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Burt Reynolds Hilariously Recalled the Day He and Clint Eastwood Were Fired From Universal

When you talk about big-time movie icons, then you better mention Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds in the same breath. Both of these actors would become box-office hit magnets. There was a time when the movies they appeared in were sure-fire winners. Well, things didn’t start out that way. Before making it on the big screen, both of them were contract actors with Universal Pictures.
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Covered Song in Music History

The list of artists who reinterpreted and transformed songs made famous by other artists is endless. Think of José Feliciano’s restrained version of the Doors’ hit “Light My Fire.” Frank Sinatra, no admirer of rock ‘n’ roll, nevertheless said the Beatles song “Something” was one of the most beautiful love songs ever written and covered […]
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songwriting#The Monkees#Boyce Hart
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Why Ron Howard Could Barely Stomach Opie’s Ice Cream Scenes

There’s no doubt that Opie Taylor loved him some ice cream on The Andy Griffith Show and Ron Howard had to eat it. Or did he really do so? As a young child actor, Howard probably had a love for ice cream. After all, he’s playing a boy who is the son of Sheriff Andy Taylor, played by Andy Griffith. There can be a lot of perks when playing that role. One of them probably included a lot of ice cream. Yet would you believe that Howard had some trouble in those ice cream scenes? He did and had to really make us believe that ice cream was good.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Cinemablend

A Different World Alum Kadeem Hardison Explains Why He And Co-Stars Had No Idea The Show Would Become So Iconic

A Different World is still considered one of the best Black sitcoms of the 1990s, which is fitting given its effect on pop culture. Watching a group of friends navigate co-ed life at the renowned Hillman College served as a weekly reminder that young adulthood could be fun and emotional. In the same breath, it inspired millions of students to enroll in college. Unfortunately, the A Different World cast didn’t know about the show’s influence during the series’ original run, according to Kadeem Hardison. Hardison explained why he and his co-stars had no idea the sitcom would become so iconic.
TV SERIES
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Jerry Hall’s Kids With Mick Jagger: Meet 2 Daughters & 2 Sons

Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall‘s love lasted decades – but, like most things, it came to an end. However, these two will be forever linked, thanks to the quartet of children they had together. Mick and Jerry are the proud parents of a pair of sons and daughters: Elizabeth Jagger, James Jagger, Georgia May Jagger, and Gabriel Jagger. These four make up half of Mick’s overall progeny and have each gone on to make their name in the fashion, music, acting, activism, and journalism worlds.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Winner & His Wife Expecting First Baby

Big news, “American Idol” fans! Season 10 winner Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are expecting their first child, and it’s a boy!. The “American Idol” winner’s rep confirmed the big news to PEOPLE. “We got a little man on the way,” McCreery shared with the media outlet. He then spoke about his and Gabi’s dream of having children. “We always knew we wanted kids, but we always knew we wanted the first few years to travel and have time on the road, to see things and experience life.”
MUSIC
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

143K+
Followers
108K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy