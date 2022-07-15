ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former DOJ officials who served under Republican presidents say the January 6 committee has made the case to prosecute Trump: 'The evidence is now overwhelming'

By Brent D. Griffiths
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
Lawmakers listen as an image of a Trump campaign donation banner is shown behind them during a House January 6 committee hearing. Susan Walsh/AP
  • Former DOJ officials say the evidence is now clear that Trump should be charged for his actions after the 2020 election.
  • The January 6 panel has helped uncover evidence that "is now overwhelming," they wrote in an op-ed.
  • They warn of significant damage to America's future if Trump is not prosecuted for his conduct.

Sandy Dickson-Strader
3d ago

DOJ..needs to prosecute Trump..and all his goons...treasonous acts..they also need a new wardrobe..jumpsuits..behind bars..let them hear the cell doors shut.

Easy Times
3d ago

It’s been obvious to so many for a year and a half. The problem we face lies with Merrick Garland’s lack of testicular fortitude.

Kpd58
2d ago

if the DOJ doesn't investigate Trump and his team of pardon seeking sycophants the DOJ will be destroyed and they'll deserve it. I don't care if it's a liberal, a republican or what their name is and connections to power they have. I'm not naive enough to think people like Trump or Hillary would ever be arrested but if Garland doesn't at least take a good look at this THE DOJ will never recover from it imo

