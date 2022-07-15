ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, TX

Brown County Enters Stage 1 Water Restrictions

By rwturner
koxe.com
 3 days ago

Lake Brownwood reached the five (5) foot low level as of Friday, July 15, 2022. This triggers the first stage of Brown County Water Improvement District’s Drought Contingency Plan. In this first stage, BCWID calls for Voluntary Water Restrictions. John Allen, Water District Manager, shared the following information...

www.koxe.com

Comments / 0

Related
koxe.com

Hendrick moves COVID-19 Community Safety Dial to Level 3: High Risk

Today, Hendrick Health moved its COVID-19 Community Safety Dial to Level 3: High Risk. The CDC Transmission Level has increased to moderate transmission level for Taylor and Brown Counties, triggering Hendrick to increase the Safety Dial to Level 3. The change will not affect current visitation or masking policies in...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Brownwood City Council to Hold Two Special Meetings This Week

WEDNESDAY AGENDA – July 20. The City Council may deliberate on the following items. Council to receive the no-new-revenue and voter-approval tax rates if available. Discussion regarding FY 2022/2023 Proposed Budget. Council to take record vote on proposed tax rate if certified rolls and tax rates are available. Adjournment.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Business After Hours at Coldwell Banker Thursday, July 21st

Join the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce for Business After Hours hosted by Coldwell Banker Mark Campbell and Associates! It will be Thursday, July 21st from 4:30 pm-6:30 pm. Located at 1900 Austin Avenue, Coldwell Banker serves Brownwood, Lake Brownwood, Early, and the surrounding Brown County areas. They are fully...
BROWNWOOD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brown County, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Brownwood, TX
Brownwood, TX
Government
Brown County, TX
Government
koxe.com

Verona Sephus Garner, 96, of Brady

Verona Sephus Garner, 96, of Brady, Texas passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Verona was born April 7, 1926 in Brady and was the third child of 13 born to Ruben and Anna Bertha (Wellington) Peterson. She graduated from Dunbar School in Brady. She was a Licensed Cosmotologist and owned her own beauty shop for several years. She married Ernest Sephus on February 29, 1948. She was the food service manager at the Heart of Texas Memorial Hospital for several years, worked at Brady National Bank and Walmart for several years. She married Paul Garner on August 11, 1984. Verona was very active in the community. She was a poll worker, volunteer for voter registration, a member of the Heart of Texas Memorial Hospital Ladies Auxillary and the Chore Girls. She served on the Heart of Texas Memorial Hospital Board of Directors for a decade, the American Cancer Society and the American Heart Association. She was a lifelong Brady resident, named the 1992 Brady/McCulloch County Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award and given the Key to the City. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Brady.
BRADY, TX
koxe.com

Linda Kay Fisher Marino, 63, of Brownwood

Linda Kay Fisher Marino passed away on Friday, July 15th 2022, at the age of 63, at her home in Brownwood, Texas after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones who cherish her deeply. Her family will host a visitation from 6 to 8 pm on Tuesday, July...
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

JUST IN: Man killed in Cross Plains fire last week

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was killed during a fire in Cross Plains last week. The fire happened on the 500 block of S Chestnut Street just after midnight Tuesday. Cross Plains police confirm resident Eric Olvera, 32, was found dead inside the residence following the fire. No other injuries were reported, and […]
CROSS PLAINS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Waste#Water Systems#Water Resources#Water Conservation#Water Usage#Bcwid
koxe.com

Home on Belmeade Street Heavily Damaged in Tuesday Fire

Brownwood Fire investigators believe an air conditioner overloaded an electrical outlet causing a house fire Tuesday evening at 2005 Belmeade Street in south Brownwood. According to Brownwood Fire Chief Eric Hicks, firefighters responded to the scene at 6:33 pm Tuesday to find flames. The two residents were not home at the time but arrived later. Damage done to the residence on Belmeade is estimated at $95,000. The Red Cross was called to assist the residents. There were no injuries but a pet cat perished in the fire, Hicks said, adding that there was a similar fire over the weekend.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Rodger “Dodger” Powell, 51, of Brownwood

Rodger “Dodger” Powell, age 51, of Brownwood passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Abilene. Graveside Services for Rodger will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Oakhill Cemetery in Lampasas. No visitation will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Strong Storms Expected This Afternoon

From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner – As of 1:05 pm, strong storms had developed just north of Early and Brownwood on Highway 183, near Cross Plains in Callahan County and near Oplin in Callahan County. They are moving toward the South at about 20 mph. WHAT TO EXPECT: Storms...
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
koxe.com

James Merriman Sr., 75, of Brownwood

James Merriman Sr. 75 of Brownwood passed away on Sunday, July 17th peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family. Family will host a visitation on Thursday July 21st from 6-8 pm at Heartland Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10 am Friday July 22nd at Coggin Ave Baptist Church...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Patsy Wheeler, 96, of Coleman

Patsy Wheeler, age 96, long time Coleman County resident, died Monday, July 18, 2022, at her residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
COLEMAN, TX
koxe.com

Sharon Allgood, 73, of Brownwood

Sharon Allgood, age 73, of Brownwood, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022. Funeral Services for Sharon will be held on Friday, July 22nd at 2:00PM in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Indian Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6-8 P.M. on Thursday, July 21st, at...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Mazie Reynolds, 85, of Bangs

Funeral service for Mazie Reynolds, 85 of Bangs, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
BANGS, TX
koxe.com

Ivan Sergio Garcia Rincon, 34

Ivan Sergio Garcia Rincon, 34, passed away on Wednesday, July 13th 2022. A visitation will be held with family from 6:00 – 7:00 PM, Rosary 7:00 – 8:00, Friday, July 22, 2022 in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Mass will be held at the St. Mary Queen of...
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Brownwood investigating overnight murder

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Brownwood police are investigating a Murder overnight. The murder happened on the 2700 block of Elizabeth Drive just after midnight Thursday. Police say officers arrived at the home after receiving reports of shots fired and found two females tending to a male victim, later identified as Ivan Sergio Garcia-Rincon, 34, who […]
BROWNWOOD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy