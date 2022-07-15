Brown County Enters Stage 1 Water Restrictions

Verona Sephus Garner, 96, of Brady, Texas passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Verona was born April 7, 1926 in Brady and was the third child of 13 born to Ruben and Anna Bertha (Wellington) Peterson. She graduated from Dunbar School in Brady. She was a Licensed Cosmotologist and owned her own beauty shop for several years. She married Ernest Sephus on February 29, 1948. She was the food service manager at the Heart of Texas Memorial Hospital for several years, worked at Brady National Bank and Walmart for several years. She married Paul Garner on August 11, 1984. Verona was very active in the community. She was a poll worker, volunteer for voter registration, a member of the Heart of Texas Memorial Hospital Ladies Auxillary and the Chore Girls. She served on the Heart of Texas Memorial Hospital Board of Directors for a decade, the American Cancer Society and the American Heart Association. She was a lifelong Brady resident, named the 1992 Brady/McCulloch County Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award and given the Key to the City. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Brady.

BRADY, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO