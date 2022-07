Camden is where I grew up, it’s where I went to school and it’s the place that made me into the man I am today. The city provided me and my family with lifelong friendships, whether it was in the Parkside, Cramer Hill or South Camden neighborhoods, I grew up loving this city with every fiber of my being. Nevertheless, the city has struggled over the last 60 years, as we watched companies leave, poverty grow and crime increase. Despite these obstacles, my neighbors and community have persevered through it all because we are more resilient than anyone else in the nation.

