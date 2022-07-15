ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

Tomato Sandwich Day returns to local farmers markets

By Jess Grotjahn
 3 days ago
(Food styling and photo by Jill Daniels)

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Tomato sandwiches are a summer staple in the South. You start with two slices of tasty bread, top it with your favorite brand of mayo, add some freshly sliced heirloom tomatoes, and you’ve got yourself a tomato sandwich.

Local farmers markets have hosted annual tomato festivals to share with the community for years. Here is when you can get a free sandwich.

Colbert County

  • The Colbert County Extension Office
  • Serving on the Colbert County Courthouse lawn
  • Located on N Main Street in Tuscumbia.
  • Friday, July 29 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Limestone County

  • Athens Farmers Market
  • Located at 409 W Green St, Athens
  • Saturday, July 23 from 8 a.m. – noon
Photo: Stephanie Elom

Marshall County

  • Arab Farmers Market
  • Located at 307 N Main Street, Arab
  • July 29 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Photo: Stephanie Elom

Lawrence County

  • Lawrence County Farmers Market
  • Located at 13182 Al Highway 157, Moulton
  • Happening on July 23 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

If you know of other Tomato Sandwich Day events, email them to news@whnt.com

