City of Buffalo DPW employee suspended without pay following arrest

An investigation is continuing into a shooting that occurred on Route 60 in the city of Dunkirk Sunday evening. Dunkirk Police say that according to witnesses, a vehicle that was traveling south on Route 60 was being shot at by a second vehicle that was passing the first vehicle. Two juveniles sustained gunshot wounds. Police say the occupants sought safety and medical assistance at the Red Apple Kwik Fill in nearby Fredonia. The juveniles, who were not identified, were transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital for treatment. The Dunkirk Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact the police desk at (716) 366-2266 or the confidential tip line at (716) 363-0313. Dunkirk Police received assistance from Fredonia Police, State Police, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, and Fredonia Fire.

DUNKIRK, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO