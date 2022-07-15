ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

City of Buffalo DPW employee suspended without pay following arrest

 3 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A City of Buffalo employee is facing charges following a search on Heussy Avenue on Thursday. Daryl Voight, 43, of Buffalo is charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the...

