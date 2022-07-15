ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow, KY

Stevie Huff

By Nellie Pickett
wcluradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStevie Huff, age 67, of Glasgow passed away July 14, 2022 at his residence. He was born May 21, 1955 in Willow...

www.wcluradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcluradio.com

Warren Lee Stamper

Warren Lee Stamper, 75, passed away in Bowling Green, Kentucky on July 15, 2022. The Warren County native was born to the late Warren B. and Martha (Cockriel) Stamper in August of 1946. Warren proudly served in the United States Navy serving during the Vietnam conflict. After his time in...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Mrs. Alta Virginia (Davidson) Short

Mrs. Alta Virginia (Davidson) Short, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky, in the presence of loved ones, having attained the age of 90 years, 11 months & 19 days. She was born on Monday, July 27, 1931, in Burkesville, Kentucky, the daughter of Howard P. and Ethel (Johnson) Davidson.
BURKESVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Joan Gassaway

Joan Gassaway, 66, of Edmonton passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, July 16, 2022. Joan was born October 3, 1955 to the late John I. and Lougene Pedigo DeVore. Joan was a member of the Pleasant Hill Church of Christ. Joan wore many hats in this life. She was a 30 plus year of Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems in Edmonton. A homemaker and farmer. Joan loved the farm and cattle. She was a bee keeper and avid runner. She enjoyed running the triathlon. A highlight for Joan in her high school years was getting to be the Hornet Mascot. She and her husband Eddie Gassaway where married April 20, 1984 and together they loved to travel. Joan will always be remembered for her huge smile and warm personality.
EDMONTON, KY
wcluradio.com

William Newton Wix

William Newton Wix, age 86, of Scottsville, KY, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, at The Medical Center in Scottsville, KY. William was born on April 29, 1936, in Macon County, TN, to the late Elzora Wix and Mattie Cletious Farley Wix. He was the husband of the late Reva Helton Wix, whom he married on December 14, 1959. William worked as a diesel mechanic for Mclean Trucking and later retired from Roadway Trucking. He was a member of Mt. Union General Baptist Church. William loved antique tractors and enjoyed many tractor shows over the years.
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glasgow, KY
Obituaries
City
Marrowbone, KY
City
Glasgow, KY
City
Willow Shade, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
wcluradio.com

Deborah Ann McKinney

Deborah Ann McKinney, 63, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Friday, July 15, 2022 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. She was born October 16, 1958 in Beech Grove, Indiana to the late Roy Houchens and Linda Allen Houchens. Deborah retired from working as a pharmacy tech at T. J. Samson Community Hospital after 15 years. Her precious grandchildren were her world and she loved spending time with them.
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Mary E. Harper

Mary E. Harper, 70, Glasgow, passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022 at her residence. A native of Barren County, she was the daughter of the late Thurman “Skillet” Johnson and Margaret Bennett Johnson. She was a retired employee of R R Donnelley & Sons; a master gardener; and a member of the Rock Springs Baptist Church.
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Mojo and the Little Ones, the latest buzz in Southern Kentucky

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Hailing from Glasgow, Joe “Mojo” Taylor is a man with a passion for bees. He travels all over the area, helping people with their bee or other stinging insect problems. Usually he does them for free but gas price increases means he has to charge a little bit to cover travel expenses. His business card also says that he also trades for pie. Who doesn’t love pie?
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

TJ Regional Health to host ‘Back-to-School Carnival’

GLASGOW — TJ Regional Health and TJ Pediatrics will host a Back-to-School Carnival next week to celebrate the upcoming school year and to introduce families to area resources. The carnival is planned on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Beaver Trail Park, Shelter #2...
GLASGOW, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
clayconews.com

Fatal Two-Vehicle Collision on Bardstown Road in Larue County, Kentucky

HODGENVILLE, KY (July 18, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Sunday evening July 17th, at approximately 10:15 EDT, KSP Post 4 received a call from Larue County Dispatch requesting assistance in investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision near the 1900 block of Bardstown Road in Larue County. Post 4 troopers responded to the scene of the collision.
LARUE COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren, Hart counties lift burn bans after rain in area

GLASGOW — Burn bans in Barren and Hart counties were lifted Monday. Hart County issued a ban on July 5 due to drought conditions in the region. Hart County followed the next day in its ban declaration. “Should any resident have a need for a control burn, they should...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Lawsuit: Attorneys seek medical records about Marr ahead of trial

BOWLING GREEN — Attorneys for the city of Glasgow and three police officers are seeking medical records ahead of a trial involving the death a Scottsville man who died in police custody two years ago. Jeremy Marr, a former Scottville resident, died after an encounter with police on April...
GLASGOW, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
My 1053 WJLT

3 Places Kentucky Teachers Can Celebrate Summer Vacation For FREE

It is quite often a common misconception that teachers get to spend their summers will an umbrella drink in one hand and a magazine or cell phone in the other. I am here to tell you that couldn't be further from the truth. As someone who worked in the school system for a long time, I experienced it and witnessed just how very hard these teachers work with in-service training hours and preparing their classrooms for the next year and a million other things no one else, if they are not a teacher, thinks about.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

2 killed, 3 injured in LaRue County crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A two-vehilce crash late Sunday in LaRue County claimed the lives of two and sent three others to hospitals for treatment. The collision happened around 10:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Bardstown Road in LaRue County. Kentucky State Police investigators say a Chrysler 300 was heading south when it crossed the center line into the path of a Dodge Charger.
LARUE COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Elizabethtown teenager says drought conditions impacting farm

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drought isn't a worry for most teenagers, but it's a top concern for one in Elizabethtown. Luke Berthold is a 15-year-old farmer who will be starting 10th grade at Central Hardin High School this fall. "I run about a couple hundred acres (of) farm here in...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wnky.com

Beshear’s Team Kentucky update covers inflation, gas prices

FRANKFORT, Ky. – You may have noticed the prices have dropped at the pump. Gov. Andy Beshear provided a Team Kentucky Update Thursday, which included information on gas prices and inflation. U.S. gas prices have seen nearly a 50-cent drop over the last month, with a 4-cent drop since...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Glasgow police arrest 2 on drug related charges

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police Department arrested two on Tuesday for drug charges following a traffic stop. The stop happened on Humble Avenue when police made contact with Jamie Fancher, of Knob Lick, where he told police that he had a suspended operator license and did not have a valid insurance card.
GLASGOW, KY
lakercountry.com

Local jails seeing rise in inmate populations

The Russell County Detention Center’s capacity sat at 137 percent earlier this month as jails around the state are again seeing rising inmate numbers following the lessening of pandemic measures put in place by Gov. Andy Beshear in 2020 to control the spread of Covid-19, according to Department of Corrections data.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy