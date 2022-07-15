Stevie Huff

William Newton Wix, age 86, of Scottsville, KY, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, at The Medical Center in Scottsville, KY. William was born on April 29, 1936, in Macon County, TN, to the late Elzora Wix and Mattie Cletious Farley Wix. He was the husband of the late Reva Helton Wix, whom he married on December 14, 1959. William worked as a diesel mechanic for Mclean Trucking and later retired from Roadway Trucking. He was a member of Mt. Union General Baptist Church. William loved antique tractors and enjoyed many tractor shows over the years.
