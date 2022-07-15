ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harkers Island, NC

Aaron Moore Sr., 32; service July 17

Aaron Bryan Moore Sr, 32, of Harkers Island, died Thursday July 14, 2022, at ECU Health...

Judy Starks, 64; incomplete

Judy Starks, 64, of Ocean Isle Beach, formerly of Havelock, died Friday, July 15, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
HAVELOCK, NC
Evan Pugh, 58; incomplete

Evan Pugh, 58, of Newport, died Monday July 18, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
NEWPORT, NC
Edwin Neagle Jr., 81; service August 13

Edwin Yates Neagle, Jr., a resident of Morehead City, died July 14, 2022. A memorial service will be held on August 13, 2022, at 11am at First United Methodist Church, Morehead City. Following the memorial service, you are invited to a catered barbeque luncheon in the Fellowship Hall, at which the family will greet friends. Yates, who always enjoyed bringing people together, wished to be your host one more time.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Area Death Notices - July 16, 17 & 18

Evan Pugh, 58, of Newport, passed away Monday July 18, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Bruce Jones, Beaufort. Bruce "Keith" Jones, 60, of...
NEWPORT, NC
Lowzinia Gooding, 69; service July 17

Lowzinia Harriet Prichard Gooding, 69, of Havelock, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at PruittHealth-Neuse in New Bern. Lowzinia leaves to cherish her memory her six brothers: Derrick (Shelia) and Cornelius Prichard, of Havelock, Starsky Prichard (Shannon) of New Bern, Craig Morris and James Symles of Beaufort, Johnnie Mack Morris of Louisiana; four sisters: Margaret Prichard Morehead City, Melvinia and Elsie Prichard of Havelock, Tracy Reed (Frankie) and Rita Bender (Artis) of Beaufort, Galetta White (Micheal) of Havelock; one aunt: Frances Wallace of Virginia; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends.
HAVELOCK, NC
Ayden residents dealing with aftermath of flash flooding

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – After flash floods swept through parts of Eastern North Carolina last week, some people had lots of flooding in their streets. Residents in the Winchester Drive area in Ayden say this isn’t a new problem. “This last time was the worse I’ve ever seen it which makes me think these issues […]
AYDEN, NC
Church Announcement - Cape Carteret Baptist Church

Cape Carteret Baptist Church in Broad Creek will host revival services Sunday, July 31, through Wednesday, Aug. 3. Services will be at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. July 31, and at 7 each night Aug. 1-3. The guest evangelist will be Jacob Smith.
CAPE CARTERET, NC
Pitt County deputies searching for missing man

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County deputies are searching for a missing Greenville man. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Christopher Valenzuela was last seen on Monday. He is described as having short hair, a mustache, and a beard. Anyone with information about Valenzuela’s whereabouts is asked...
PITT COUNTY, NC
Gas prices fall for five straight weeks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gas prices in Eastern Carolina and across North Carolina have fallen for the fifth straight week. According to AAA, as of Monday morning, the average price for a gallon of gas in North Carolina sits at $4.17. That is down from $4.31 last week and 46 cents lower than a month ago.
GREENVILLE, NC
Greenville tenants face crisis as Section 8 vouchers no longer accepted

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In early July, WITN reported on two people living in two Greenville apartment complexes. They said their leases were being terminated after their landlord stopped accepting Section 8 vouchers. Since airing the original story, we have learned that some of the tenants at Arlington West and Pecan Grove have been given other options for continuing their leases.
GREENVILLE, NC
New consignment shop opens in Winterville

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’re looking for some nostalgic pieces, this store is the place for you. “The Thrill of the Hunt,” a new resale and consignment store in Winterville is filled with antiques, trinkets, and collectible items. The store offers things such as toys from the 1980s, furniture from the 1920s, beauty supplies […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
Living Local: Williamston, good food and drinks

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Williamston was the stop of our latest Living Local segment. In Williamston, we are taking a look at one local bakery which opened during the pandemic and has since become a community favorite. Becky Williams, the owner of Cakes by Becky, said the business wouldn’t have survived during the pandemic had […]
WILLIAMSTON, NC
Sunday is the 120th anniversary of modern air conditioning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One of the coolest things ever was made, air conditioning, has its 120th anniversary on Sunday. We’re all celebrating this! A/C has transformed how many live in their day-to-day activities. Air conditioning company Carrier looks to celebrate the invention. Carrier has been working in part of its Carrier Global Corporation’s 2030 […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Enfield North Carolina man facing multiple charges from events stemming from Friday

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. — In reference to the earlier reported burglary and assault on Highway 48 near Ringwood that occurred during the evening hours of Friday, July 15, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest of Curtez Rynell Whitaker, 25 years old of Enfield. During this incident Whitaker broke into the residence and assaulted an elderly female in the Ringwood community. The victim’s injuries resulted in her being transported to ECU Health Hospital in Greenville, North Carolina. The victim remains in stable condition.
North Carolina school cafeteria worker scores big lottery win

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a big win for a Wayne County woman. Martha Dixon, of Goldsboro, achieved her dream of winning a big lottery prize when her ticket in a Lucky For Life drawing won $25,000 a year for life, according to a press release from NCEL.
GOLDSBORO, NC

