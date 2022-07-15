Aaron Moore Sr., 32; service July 17

Lowzinia Harriet Prichard Gooding, 69, of Havelock, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at PruittHealth-Neuse in New Bern. Lowzinia leaves to cherish her memory her six brothers: Derrick (Shelia) and Cornelius Prichard, of Havelock, Starsky Prichard (Shannon) of New Bern, Craig Morris and James Symles of Beaufort, Johnnie Mack Morris of Louisiana; four sisters: Margaret Prichard Morehead City, Melvinia and Elsie Prichard of Havelock, Tracy Reed (Frankie) and Rita Bender (Artis) of Beaufort, Galetta White (Micheal) of Havelock; one aunt: Frances Wallace of Virginia; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends.

HAVELOCK, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO