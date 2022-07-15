ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss championship trophy tour schedule announced

By Biancca Ball
 3 days ago
Mississippi’s Tim Elko holds the trophy while celebrating a win over Oklahoma in Game 2 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Sunday, June… Read More

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV)- Ole Miss announced its “Tour of Champions” for the 2022 NCAA Baseball National Championship Trophy, giving fans the chance to see the trophy that the Rebels captured at the College World Series.

The trophy will make 13 stops throughout Mississippi and southern Tennessee during the “Tour of Champions” between July 25 – August 1. Additionally, free commemorative national championship posters will be available at each stop along the tour.

2022 Tour of Champions Schedule

Monday, July 25

Landers Ford (11AM – 1PM)

2082 W Poplar Ave

Collierville, TN 38017

The Memphian Hotel (4PM – 6PM)

21 Cooper St

Memphis, TN 38104

Tuesday, July 26

Bill Russell Ford (11AM – 1PM)

2120 Hwy 45 N

Columbus, MS 39705

Hotel Tupelo 4PM – 6PM)

314 East Main Street

Tupelo, MS 38804

Wednesday, July 27

Homer Skelton Ford (11AM – 1PM)

6950 Hanna Cove

Olive Branch, MS 38654

The Alluvian Hotel (4PM – 6PM)

318 Howard Street

Greenwood, MS 38930

Thursday, July 28

Neshoba County Fair (1:30PM – 3:30PM)

County Road 147

Philadelphia, MS 39350

Pearl River Resort (5PM – 7PM)

Highway 16 West

Choctaw, MS 39350

Friday, July 29

Mississippi Aquarium (11AM – 1PM)

2100 East Beach Blvd

Gulfport, MS 39501

MGM Park (5:30PM – 8PM)

Ole Miss Night at Biloxi Shuckers

105 Caillavet St

Biloxi, MS 39530

Saturday, July 30

Hotel Indigo (11AM – 1PM)

103 S 30th Ave

Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Gray-Daniels Ford (4PM – 6PM)

201 Octavia Dr

Brandon, MS 39042

Monday, August 1

Ole Miss Authentics (10AM – 3PM)

1801 Jackson Avenue West

Oxford, MS 38655

