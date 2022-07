Can you use the same phone number on two or more phones? Kind of. If you have more than one phone — say one for your private life and one for work — you may have encountered issues syncing your information across devices. This is especially true with WhatsApp, as the company doesn’t allow you to use the same number with more than one device. So syncing your WhatsApp messages between two devices officially becomes impossible. However, there is another way you could do it — but it’s not the most elegant solution.

