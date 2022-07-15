Blockchain Education Is Key In High-Growth Economies

Badly beaten-up crypto brokers, miners, and bankers are posting double-digit gains on Monday alongside gains in cryptocurrencies and the broad stock market. Bitcoin (BTC) is up more than 5% since Friday, and – at this point on Monday morning – holding above $22,000 for a sustained period for the first time since the mid-June price crash. Ether (ETH) is performing even better, up nearly 20% since Friday to $1,479 as anticipation over the "merge" builds. Checking traditional markets, the Nasdaq is higher by about 1% and the S&P 500 is up 0.6%.

STOCKS ・ 17 HOURS AGO