CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – The City of Charlottesville announces the selection of POLIHIRE, a Washington D.C. based executive recruitment firm to assist the Interim City Manager in identifying candidates for the position of Police Chief. POLIHIRE, was founded in 2005 by Kenyatta Uzell and has provided hundreds of searches for local government across the country. In Virginia, POLIHIRE led the search for the Police Chief of Fairfax County and Arlington County, as well as many other such positions across the state and the country.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 10 HOURS AGO