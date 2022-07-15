ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culver's Drops 2 New Frozen Custard Flavors

By Allison Schonter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Culver's menu lineup is getting a little more crowded as the fan-favorite fast food chain adds two new chilled treats just in time for the hot summer months! This summer, Culver's is expanding its Flavor of the Day lineup with two new flavors of Fresh Frozen Custard – Espresso Toffee...

