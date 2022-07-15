ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, OH

Officer Kaia L. Grant Memorial Highway sign unveiled in slain officer's honor

By Jasmine Styles
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FDYfX_0ggzbsK900

A little more than two years after Springdale police officer Kaia Grant's death, officials unveiled signs that will stand on I-275, declaring the stretch of highway that runs through Springdale as the "Officer Kaia L. Grant Memorial Highway."

Early Friday morning, Springdale Police Chief Thomas Wells, Springdale Mayor Doyle Webster, State Representative Jessica Miranda, ODOT officials and Grant's family were on hand for the sign's unveiling.

On March 21, 2020, Springdale police officers were helping Elmwood Place police with a suspect who drove away as officers tried to pull him over. Grant and her partner were in the middle of putting down stop sticks in the road when police said 42-year-old Terry Blankenship intentionally crashed into their two cruisers near State Route 4.

Grant was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Blankenship was wanted on a felony warrant from Blanchester, Ohio. Police there said he broke into his ex-wife's trailer, pistol-whipped her boyfriend and threatened to kill him.

After the crash, Blankenship shot himself in the head inside his truck, but survived.

In May of 2020, Hamilton County prosecutor Joe Deters announced that he intended to seek the death penalty for Blankenship. Instead, Blankenship pleaded guilty to aggravated murder in 2021 as part of a deal with prosecutors, who agreed to not seek a death sentence.

Grant was laid to rest on March 29, 2020. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, people lined the streets along the procession route to pay their respects to the officer killed in the line of duty. A memorial sprang up outside the Springdale Police Department, where police parked a cruiser draped in a black cloth to show their mourning.

On the first anniversary of Grant's death, her family, friends and fellow officers gathered to honor her memory in a ceremony. Her locker was displayed as she left it when she responded to the call that ended her life.

At the time, Wells said he intended to leave the locker in the department's locker room as a time capsule until 2037, the year when Grant would have been able to retire.

Grant, 33, was born and raised in Wyoming, Ohio, and graduated from Wyoming High School in 2005. She had been an officer with the Springdale Police Department for just over 7 years and was the first Springdale officer killed in the line of duty.

Grant was also the first female officer in the Tri-State to die in the line of duty outside of a jail, according to the Police Museum website. The site records 206 local, state and federal officers killed since 1845 and lists only two other women. Both were jail matrons killed on the job more than 100 years ago, Rosa A. Regan in 1908 and Anna M. Hart in 1916.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Coroner responds Forest Park overnight

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office responded to Forest Park overnight. First responders were called to a report of a person trapped under a vehicle in the area of Winton Road and Kemper Meadow Lane just after 10 p.m. Sunday, according to a dispatch report.
FOREST PARK, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springdale, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
City
Elmwood Place, OH
City
Springdale, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WKRC

Hamilton police catch alleged rapist

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton police say they have caught up with a rape suspect. Brandon North was indicted on several counts of rape. Investigators say the charges stem from an incident earlier this month at his home on northwest Washington Boulevard.
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Driver charged in fatal March crash in Clermont County

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A drive has been charged for a fatal crash back in March. Fuad David faces vehicular homicide and vehicular manslaughter charges. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said 67-year-old Trudy Bomar of Bethel was stopped at a light on SR 125 at Lindale Mount Holy Road when a GMC truck struck her from behind.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Deters
WDTN

Police seek identity of theft suspect

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are asking for help identifying the woman suspected of stealing from a Kettering business.  The Kettering Police Department posted a video on Facebook showing a woman as she walks out of Target with a shopping bag on one arm. She is wearing an orange dress with a black sweater over […]
KETTERING, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Cincinnati#Capital Punishment#Mourning#I 275#Springdale Police#State#Odot
Fox 19

Police: Man dead in Walnut Hills hit-skip crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police responded to a deadly hit-and-run in Walnut Hills early Sunday morning. John Miller, 26, was walking on Gilbert Avenue around 3:28 a.m. when he was hit by a car., according to Lt. Col. Teresa Theetge. Miller’s injuries were fatal, Theetge says. The driver, Donte Bennie,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Lanes blocked on I-75 near Middletown due to crash

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Crews are on scene of a crash on northbound I-75 that is blocking the two left lanes, Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash at the OH-122 exit at 5:53 p.m. Traffic is...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
peakofohio.com

Preble County man arrested on multiple felony charges

A Preble County man was arrested on multiple felony charges after a traffic stop on State Route 235 near State Route 274 Friday afternoon just after 4 o'clock. The Washington Township Police Department pulled over William Abrams, 44, of West Manchester, for a broken front windshield and a loud exhaust.
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLWT 5

1 man dead, pregnant woman injured following shooting on Kentucky Avenue

CINCINNATI — According to our WLWT crew on the scene, a man has died and a pregnant woman has been injured following a shooting on Sunday. The incident occurred at Northside Flats located on 1948 Kentucky Ave in Cincinnati around 3 p.m. The woman is in surgery with non-life...
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy