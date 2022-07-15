Demi Lovato releases new song, 'Substance,' reveals track list for upcoming album

Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

After two weeks of teasing, Demi Lovato's new song, "Substance," dropped Friday at midnight.

The pop star released the track, along with the music video, which features appearances from both Paris Hilton and Demetria Cherry, a Demi Lovato drag illusionist.

Hours ahead of the new single dropping, Lovato also released the track list for their upcoming album, "Holy F---."

"HOLY F--- takes me back to my roots. It's a body of work that's unapologetically me, and I can't wait to perform it on tour for you," Lovato shared alongside the post.

The project, which will be Lovato's eighth studio album, features 16 songs, including "Substance" and the previously released "Skin of My Teeth." The album also only has two features -- "Eat Me," featuring Royal & The Serpent, and "Help Me," featuring Dead Sara.

Lovato will kick off their Holy F--- Tour Aug. 13, with the album releasing on Aug. 19.

Lovato made an appearance on Thursday's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" where they performed their new single and spilled the details of an accident that led to a trip to the emergency room.

"I'm a huge fan of crystals, I have, literally, an amethyst that is about this tall," Lovato explained. "Anyways, I bent down to pick something up and I didn't see the amethyst and I hit my head and I had to get three stitches last night, in my face."

"I was like, 'I have Kimmel tomorrow, what do I do?'" she continued. "So I did what any sane person would do and made a TikTok."

Lovato also sang their hit "Confident," backed by a musical toy train set up by Kimmel's guest host, former NASA and Apple engineer and current YouTuber Mark Rober.