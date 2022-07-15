ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demi Lovato releases new song, 'Substance,' reveals track list for upcoming album

By Danielle Long
 3 days ago
Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

After two weeks of teasing, Demi Lovato's new song, "Substance," dropped Friday at midnight.

The pop star released the track, along with the music video, which features appearances from both Paris Hilton and Demetria Cherry, a Demi Lovato drag illusionist.

Hours ahead of the new single dropping, Lovato also released the track list for their upcoming album, "Holy F---."

"HOLY F--- takes me back to my roots. It's a body of work that's unapologetically me, and I can't wait to perform it on tour for you," Lovato shared alongside the post.

The project, which will be Lovato's eighth studio album, features 16 songs, including "Substance" and the previously released "Skin of My Teeth." The album also only has two features -- "Eat Me," featuring Royal & The Serpent, and "Help Me," featuring Dead Sara.

Lovato will kick off their Holy F--- Tour Aug. 13, with the album releasing on Aug. 19.

Lovato made an appearance on Thursday's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" where they performed their new single and spilled the details of an accident that led to a trip to the emergency room.

"I'm a huge fan of crystals, I have, literally, an amethyst that is about this tall," Lovato explained. "Anyways, I bent down to pick something up and I didn't see the amethyst and I hit my head and I had to get three stitches last night, in my face."

"I was like, 'I have Kimmel tomorrow, what do I do?'" she continued. "So I did what any sane person would do and made a TikTok."

Lovato also sang their hit "Confident," backed by a musical toy train set up by Kimmel's guest host, former NASA and Apple engineer and current YouTuber Mark Rober.

Cinemablend

Kelly Clarkson Is Known For Her Voice, But Her Hip-Thrusting Skills Are On Point In BTS Video From Talk Show

Kelly Clarkson is a woman of many talents. She is, of course, the Season 1 winner of American Idol who has gone on to release nine studio albums. As a coach on The Voice for eight seasons, the Texas native won four times, giving her the highest winning percentage of any coach through the NBC singing competition’s 21 seasons. To top it off, her talk show — which you better believe includes its share of singing — has won 13 Daytime Emmy Awards in its first three seasons. But it’s not just about her voice, y’all, because the “Since U Been Gone Singer” just showed she’s got hip-thrusting skills for days.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
