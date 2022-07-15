ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMTV 3 News Now

Omaha man dead after motorcycle crash in Sarpy County

By Jon Kipper
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
Police Lights

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — An Omaha man was killed in Sarpy County after his motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Joshua Hoffart was pronounced dead at Bergan Mercy Hospital Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said Hoffart’s motorcycle was going northbound on Highway 50 when it crashed into a Toyota truck traveling southbound and turning east on to Chandler Road, just before the collision, which occurred about 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The truck driver, 43-year-old Daniel Kennedy of Omaha, was not injured.

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

