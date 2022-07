An online pharmacy that isn't yet a year old introduced a new option for its customers July 18: Pay $10 a month for an unlimited number of prescriptions. DiRx, pronounced "directs," launched in October 2021 with the aim of offering low-cost drugs for uninsured and underinsured Americans. With its new subscription model — which the company says is the first of its kind in the U.S. — DiRx plans to simplify the process.

