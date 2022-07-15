ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Best cases for the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)

By Tushar Mehta
Android Central
Android Central
 3 days ago

Motorola's phones remain lucrative in the mid-range segment. Its diverse Moto G lineup offers several different permutations of specifications for almost every consumer. Among those, the Moto G Stylus (2022) caters to users who want stylus input on their smartphone, without shelling a fortune on premium devices such as the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

But don't let its mid-range badging fool you, because you still pay $500 for the phone and its built-in stylus. If you have already invested in the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022), getting a good case that keeps it secure is one of the top ways to ensure it lasts as long as the battery. Here are the best Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) cases for you to check out.

Snug fit cases for the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lP0Gc_0ggzZQnf00

OtterBox Commuter LITE for Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)

Staff pick

Get your phone to project your personality with the OtterBox Commuter LITE series case for Moto G Stylus 5G (2022). The case comes with a dual-layer shell comprising a hard outer shell and a soft inner hatch that helps absorb shocks when the phone drops. Despite the dual layers for protection, the case has a cohesive and chic design that should appeal to anyone looking not to drape their phone in dull colors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RRO6D_0ggzZQnf00

Janmitta Shockproof Case with Magnetic Kickstand

Protection on both sides

Janmitta's heavy-duty case for the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) has a dual-layer design to endure potentially damaging falls or daily wear from usage. The materials used for the back also ensure you get a good grip while holding the phone, but for the ultimate grip, the case has an inbuilt ring holder that doubles as a kickstand. You also get a pack of two tempered glass screen protectors for the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) with the case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X3m0Z_0ggzZQnf00

Cresee Clear Case for Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)

Crystal Clear

Do you fancy clear cases for the protection they offer, without veiling the phone's original design? Then, the Cresee clear case is what you must get. It wraps the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) on all sides, while adding an extra cushion on the corners and around the cameras for a shielding effect in case of drops. The Cresee clear case is made of flexible TPU, which makes it easy to put and take off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BAPrM_0ggzZQnf00

PUJUE Shockproof Silicone Case

Sturdy, yet soft

If you desire a soft and handy case for your Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) without compromising durability, PUJUE's case is ideal. The case comes in two parts: the back, and the side bumpers made of silicone. The back case is coupled with a front glass protector and a rigid frame, so the complete package ensures protection for the entire phone and not just the back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XlQ4s_0ggzZQnf00

NTZW Dual-Layer Anti-Slip Armor Caser

Rugged protection

Heavy-duty cases give you a chance to be carefree about how you handle your phone. Similarly, the NTZW case for the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) ensures that your phone is protected at all costs. Thanks to the dual-layer shielding on the back, including a layer of silicone reinforced by another plastic backing. The polycarbonate shell has a 3D pattern that ensures a greater grip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00kX3D_0ggzZQnf00

Tekcoo Secure Swivel Defender Case

Clamp it anywhere

If you cherish ease of carrying, the Tekcoo full-body case does a great job of attaching your phone to a belt or a bag's strap. The rugged housing makes it a suitable Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) case for anyone who stays outside most of the day. The rugged rear assembly is accompanied by a display cover on the front to ensure 360-degree protection for the smartphone. The belt holster also functions as a kickstand, allowing you to rest the phone on a flat surface in landscape mode.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QEs1G_0ggzZQnf00

SUANPOT Flip Folio PU Leather Wallet Case

Replaces your wallet

SUANPOT Flip Folio case is a good option for anyone who prefers to carry just one thing. Its PU leather finish makes it look premium, while adding sufficient padding to prevent the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) from getting damaged from drops. Besides fitting the phone seamlessly, the case gets sleeves where you can keep your cards and cash. It comes in ten different color options with the same leather-esque finish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OL6aa_0ggzZQnf00

JAME Soft Protective Case for Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)

Shed the bulk

Rugged cases offer the ultimate protection for your phone, but also make it difficult to hold or comfortably use with a single hand. If you are searching for a case that protects your Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) without burdening it with the bulk, JAME's soft silicone case should be the one to choose. The back also features a finger ring flushed within the case, so it doesn't seem out of place. But despite its thin profile, the case offers plenty of coverage around the corners and edges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SM3SX_0ggzZQnf00

ONOLA Case for Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)

Striking strength

ONOLA's cushiony soft case for the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) is designed to offer unrivaled protection. The company claims it can sustain more than 3500 drops from over 6.5 feet. A metal frame inside the outer rubber shell provides the backing needed for excellent durability, while raised lips around the edges prevent the display from cracking due to falls.

The right attention for your Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) is a sensible option for anyone looking for a good balance between economy and productivity. Stylus support gives it an edge over other smartphones in the segment. Built with a plastic mid-frame and back, the Motorola mid-ranger is designed for toughness, but if you want to ensure the phone's longevity, keeping it safe inside a case is a good idea.

The article above lists some of the most useful cases for the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022). Of the many options, the OtterBox Commuter LITE is our top recommendation for anyone who wants an enjoyable experience without making the already massive smartphone even bigger.

Alternatively, suppose you have a history of being accident-prone. In that case, we recommend you choose between PUJUE or the ONOLA case for excellent durability. In contrast, you can go for the JAME soft case if you need a case that keeps the phone light and handy.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

The four best Android phones in 2022

Android was designed to give people more choices. With Android, you can choose your carrier, phone, and even the applications that run on your device. Android is also built to be open—so you can take advantage of the latest innovations and features from anywhere. The Android operating system has taken over the smartphone market by storm.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Best tablets in 2022: Which one should you buy?

Tablets come in all shapes and sizes, and picking the best one that fits your needs is often a challenging task. Tablets have become so much more than just media-consuming devices in the past few years. They’re now excellent for getting work done, communicating with family, friends, and colleagues, and it’s an easy way for students to keep up with their homework. Of course, they’re still some of the best devices for consuming content, and the high-resolution displays certified by Dolby Atmos and other technologies make them appealing for watching movies and videos on the go. In case you're interested, we also have an excellent list of the best iPads and the best Mac and MacBook computers.
ELECTRONICS
Space.com

Best camera phone 2022: Smartphones with stargazing capabilities

Our recommended camera phones for anyone looking to rely on a smartphone for photography and video recording. With multiple lenses, advanced software and gargantuan amounts of megapixels, the cameras built into the very latest smartphones are beginning to seem even more advanced than some 'proper' cameras. While it's certainly true...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moto G#Motorola Moto#Stylus#5g#Economy#The Moto G Stylus 5#The Moto G Stylus Lrb#Otterbox
Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy S22 lineup is cheaper than ever for Prime Day

Samsung's latest smartphones are some of the best Android devices you can get, and they've been made even better thanks to Prime Day deals. The entire Galaxy S22 lineup has never been cheaper — right now, you can get the Galaxy S22 Ultra for $840, or 30 percent off its normal price. Also, the Galaxy S22+ and the standard S22 are down to $700 and $600, respectively. Those are all the starting prices for the models with the base amount of storage, but you'll find discounts on all versions, including those with higher amounts of storage.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Best Google Pixel 6 Pro cases 2022

Google Pixel 6 Pro is a top-of-the-line Android smartphone that comes with a plethora of advanced features. However, just like most flagships, this one is also quite fragile. So if you plan on buying one, we also suggest getting one (or more!) of the best Pixel 6 Pro cases to go along with your new smartphone.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Android Central

Nothing Phone 1 Issues [Mod. note: As yet unproved.]

To all android central admins. Please create a forum category for this new phone and a sticky post with this topic. It would also be perfect if your reviewers cover this as I am seeing a lot of users complaining about bad quality control on the units shipped. Main issues...
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Ulefone Armor X6 Pro: a new budget rugged smartphone with an upgrade to Android 12

Android Business Launch Smartphone Software Storage Touchscreen. Ulefone has finally launched one of its smartphones with Android 12 (and without ads, apparently) out of the box. The Armor X6 Pro might also surprise many consumers with its screen size. Its HD+ panel is just 5 inches in diameter, leaving its dimensions at 150 x 78.9 x 14.4 millimeters (mm).
NFL
Phone Arena

Xiaomi 12S Ultra crushes iPhone 13 Pro Max in gaming test

Most high-end smartphones are sufficiently fast for most users, but from the perspective of performance numbers, Apple's A-series chips that power its iPhones are ahead of SoCs that fuel Android phones. iPhones have traditionally offered better performance and graphics than Android phones, but Qualcomm may be close to taking that crown away.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy M13 4G and M13 5G smartphones get official

Samsung has launched some new Android smartphones in India, the Galaxy M13 4G and the Galaxy M13 5G, the two devices have slightly different specifications. First up is the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, this handset comes with a 6.5-inch display with an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate,. The...
CELL PHONES
inputmag.com

Everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Foldables haven’t taken over quite yet, but the new form factor is gathering steam. As hardware and sales progress, we’re starting to see more adoption smartphone makers, like Huawei, Oppo, and even Motorola. But if anyone is keeping foldables relevant, it’s Samsung. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Grab a Motorola or Google Pixel Phone Starting at Just $130 Today

There's something satisfying about buying a brand new smartphone for under $430, and thanks to this sale at Woot, you can choose from seven unlocked Motorola and Google Pixel phone models to buy starting at $130. Styles include Moto G Play, the Moto G Stylus, Moto G Power, Motorola One, Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 5.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Galaxy S22 heat issues

For the reasons outlined in the High processing speed setting. I should have been more precise in my question.... What is it that you're doing that is notably faster and worth the extra battery drain of running in High. Since this setting doesn't benefit gaming, I'm wondering what else would make it worth it...worth the battery loss.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Occasionally seeing toast Can't connect to [redacted]. Not trying to connect to anything.

I keep getting this toast message at random times and it's driving me crazy. As the title says, it displays this exact message: "Can't connect to [MAC address redacted by Mod]" It's the same Bluetooth address every time. I've looked it up and the first six digits on a few sites trace back to a company called Shenzhen Bilian Electronic Co., LTD. They make wireless stuff and routers but I don't see any Bluetooth devices on their website. Searching with the remaining half of the address yields nothing more specific.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Android Central

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy