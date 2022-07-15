Paramore coming to Utah this fall

The Utah bartender uses cocktails to tell stories of migration and place. As a Moroccan and Indigenous Amazigh woman working as a bartender in Salt Lake City, Arianna Hone understands the importance of representation. “There’s such a small number of us, especially in Utah; it’s a very white market—mostly white men,” she explains of North African and Muslim bartenders. But that’s only spurred her on to use her platform to elevate and inspire other marginalized groups in the industry. “I would like women in these communities to see that if this is a passion of yours, you can pursue it.”

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 22 HOURS AGO