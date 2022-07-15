Paramore coming to Utah this fall

DRAPER, Utah — The well-known, local Odyssey Dance Theatre will be closing this fall after 28 years. A release from the theater states, “After a 28-year mission of providing a space for talented dancers to stay in their home state of Utah and perform, as well as attracting talent from all over the world to Utah, Odyssey Founder and Artistic Director Derryl Yeager and his wife, Costume Designer/Costume Production Director Cheryl Yeager, will be onto the next ‘mission’ in their lives, serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”
