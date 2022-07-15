ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Paramore coming to Utah this fall

By SAMANTHA HERRERA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY — Paramore announced Friday that they will have a string of special performances across North America this fall, including one in Utah at The Great Saltair. Live Nation, the company producing the tour, said the...

ABC4

Popular Utah-based barbecue chain heads to Riverton

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Barbecue fans, get ready as a popular Utah-based barbecue chain opens its newest location in Riverton. R&R BBQ will be opening its newest location this September while also hiring 100 new team members to staff the restaurant. The new Riverton restaurant is located at...
RIVERTON, UT
KSLTV

Utah Odyssey Dance Theatre to close after 28 years

DRAPER, Utah — The well-known, local Odyssey Dance Theatre will be closing this fall after 28 years. A release from the theater states, “After a 28-year mission of providing a space for talented dancers to stay in their home state of Utah and perform, as well as attracting talent from all over the world to Utah, Odyssey Founder and Artistic Director Derryl Yeager and his wife, Costume Designer/Costume Production Director Cheryl Yeager, will be onto the next ‘mission’ in their lives, serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”
UTAH STATE
Punch

Arianna Hone’s Drinks Have a Bigger Mission

The Utah bartender uses cocktails to tell stories of migration and place. As a Moroccan and Indigenous Amazigh woman working as a bartender in Salt Lake City, Arianna Hone understands the importance of representation. “There’s such a small number of us, especially in Utah; it’s a very white market—mostly white men,” she explains of North African and Muslim bartenders. But that’s only spurred her on to use her platform to elevate and inspire other marginalized groups in the industry. “I would like women in these communities to see that if this is a passion of yours, you can pursue it.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Rescue on the Provo River: a hero’s story

SALT LAKE CITY — In the midst of a news day filled with reports of a mass shooting in Indianapolis, court appearances by mass shooting suspects in New York and Florida, and legislative reports of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, there was an inspiring story of heroism that happened Saturday on the Provo River over the weekend.
PROVO, UT
Days of ’47 Rodeo’s success? His fingerprints are all over it

If you’re thinking you’re going to find the man running the Days of ’47 Rodeo — Utah’s very own million-dollar rodeo — wearing a fancy sport coat and power tie, assistants trailing behind him, with a Rolex on his wrist, an MBA degree on the wall and a cellphone in his hand, you would be thinking wrong.
UTAH STATE
Dirty Dough responds to Crumbl’s lawsuit in the Utah Cookie Wars

Salt Lake City — Dirty Dough, Utah’s new cookie company, responded to the lawsuit Crumbl filed against the company highlighted in a recent article by KSL on July 8. “Dirty Dough categorically denies the allegations in Crumbl’s complaint,” says Dirty Dough’s legal representative Jason Sanders J.D. “Dirty Dough has not infringed on any of Crumbl’s intellectual property and Crumbl’s claims are without merit. It is clear the complaint’s real purpose of this suit is to stifle competition and impede the free market.”
Pyramid

Breeze Airways hiring for positions at Provo Airport

When Breeze Airways announced it was making the Provo Airport its home base in Utah, it also meant the company would need to hire for the services too. While pilots are already hired, there are other personnel needed to keep the planes and passengers moving. To fulfill that need, Breeze...
PROVO, UT
Los Angeles’ 1st Mexican restaurant coming to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Los Angeles’ very first Mexican restaurant is coming to Salt Lake City. After opening its doors nearly 100 years ago in 1923 and then establishing six restaurants throughout Southern California, El Cholo announced the debut of its seventh location in a whole new area. Set to open in the fall of 2022, El Cholo is coming to Sugarhouse at 2166 South and 900 East.
These 8 guided tours in the Salt Lake City area are even great for Utah natives

This story is sponsored by Brad Debry Law Firm. The Salt Lake Valley is full of fascinating historical, cultural and physical landmarks that impress visitors and residents alike. A guided tour through some of the biggest attractions is one of the best ways to deepen your appreciation for the area's sites and stories that have endured for well over a century.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yes, data centers use a lot of water, but a Utah company shows it doesn’t have to be that way

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Novva’s new Utah data center looks like it could double as the set of a high-tech Hollywood thriller. It has sleek modern architecture with high-end finishes. An observation deck with frosted smart glass turns transparent with just a touch. It reveals banks of servers, row upon row, humming away day and night. Clients access those servers via stiff security, including facial scanners, heat signatures and laser detectors. A pack of robotic guard “dogs” (programmed by Brigham Young University students) patrol dozens of miles each day across the server farm, searching for would-be trespassers and thieves.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
This Utah housing market just saw the nation's largest share of price cuts

SALT LAKE CITY — Yet again, a city in the West has seen the nation's largest share of home sellers cutting their asking prices. In May, it was Provo, Utah. In June? Boise, Idaho. That's according to the latest data from Redfin, which shows nearly two-thirds — 61.5% —...
A Food Truck Event Was Held at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City

Food Truck Face Off Sign(Image is author's) The Food Truck Face Off for 2022 was held on Saturday, July 16, at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City. The event featured more than twenty-five food trucks selling a wide variety of different foods. The trucks were there from 4 pm to 10 pm. The event was presented by Discover with other organizations as sponsors to help support local charities.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Are record-high Utah gas prices finally coming down?

SALT LAKE CITY — A pair of economic factors are helping lower the average price for a gallon of gas and may result in more relief at the pump in the near future, AAA experts wrote in a report published on Monday. It also appears that Utah is slowly...
UTAH STATE
12 Gorgeous Cabin Rentals Near Zion National Park, Utah

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Zion National Park is an increasingly popular tourist destination, but there are still plenty of places to find some solitude. Southwestern Utah might not be known...
UTAH STATE
Head ‘em up and moo-ve ‘em out

SALT LAKE CITY — The annual Days of '47 Texas Longhorn cattle drive through downtown Salt Lake City is set for Tuesday. Cowboys, cowgirls pioneers pushing handcarts and oxen pulling wagons will take part in the annual Texas Longhorn cattle drive through the heart of downtown Salt Lake City Tuesday beginning at 9:30 a.m.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

