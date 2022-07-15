ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

UPMC names Maribeth McLaughlin as next chief nurse exec

By Erica Carbajal
 3 days ago

UPMC has selected Maribeth McLaughlin, BSN, RN, to serve as its next chief nursing executive,...

More Local People Hospitalized With COVID

Local COVID hospitalizations have increased over the past week but still remain relatively low. As of Monday morning, Butler Memorial Hospital was treating seven patients for the coronavirus, with three in the ICU. That’s five more patients hospitalized and three more in the ICU compared to last week. Statewide...
BUTLER, PA
Avalon Mayor Thomas Lloyd Jr. dies at 64

Thomas Lloyd Jr., the mayor of Avalon Borough, died at the age of 64. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 has learned Lloyd died on Sunday. A cause of death has not been released. Lloyd served as mayor of Avalon since 2017 and served on the borough council for eight years.
AVALON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Buffalo Township bus company receives honor for 75th anniversary

When Jeanne Roenigk is asked about retirement, she responds with a simple question. Roenigk, 90, runs the Buffalo Township-based bus company founded by her late husband, William Roenigk Sr., in 1945. Her longevity with W.L. Roenigk is the reason the family-run bus company continues to thrive 77 years later. Having...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Flight cancellations at Pittsburgh International Airport among highest nationwide

As unprecedented flight disruptions continue to waylay airline passengers across the country, recent data show cancellations at Pittsburgh International Airport are among the highest. According to data compiled by CNN, 3.7% of flights leaving Pittsburgh were canceled between May 28 and July 13, the sixth most in the country. Cancellations,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

The Venue at Live! Casino Pittsburgh opens

GREENSBURG — Live! Casino Pittsburgh, located in Westmoreland County, celebrated the opening of its new event and entertainment venue on Thursday. The Venue Live! is a 7,000-square-foot space that includes a ballroom, private entrance, performance stage and bar. It has the capacity to host 350 seated guests or 650 guests for cocktail-style events.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Butler County worker accused of buying $31K in gift cards on company tab

A former employee of an Allegheny County landscaping contractor is accused of using his employer’s credit cards to buy $31,351 in gift cards for himself between 2017-2019, according to state police. Joshua S. Carson, 36, of Butler Township in Butler County, was arraigned before Westmoreland County District Judge Jason...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Planning begins for annual Pittsburgh Racial Justice Summit at summer cookout

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's only July but planning is already well underway for the 25th annual Pittsburgh Racial Justice Summit. Event organizers held their annual summer cookout on Saturday in Schenley Park. It served as an opportunity for volunteers to relax, get to know one another, and discuss key issues they want to see addressed during the event in January. "This is a crucial time in the country in terms of race relations and relations between the [political] parties," said Tim Stevens, the coordinator. "There is some legislation around gun violence and reproductive rights right now in the House and in the Senate, as we all know with the Roe verdict, that's something that's being talked about right now," added Daeja Baker, another coordinator. While dates have not yet been announced for 2023, you can learn more on their website at this link.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Doctor killed in crash in Pine Township

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A doctor is dead after a motor vehicle accident early Saturday morning in Pine Township. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man as Douglas David Rockacy, 47, of Wexford. According to the report, the crash occurred at the 300 block of Wexford-Bayne...
PINE TOWNSHIP, PA
Buttigieg: The new investment will benefit Pittsburgh's airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recently said the $20 million federal investment in Pittsburgh's new airport terminal should mean shorter wait times for baggage and security checks.In an exclusive interview with KDKA's Jon Delano, Buttigieg said improving the passenger experience is a top priority of his department."Nobody wants to wait 20 or 30 minutes to get their bags, let alone 20 or 30 minutes to go through security. It's all a timing issue. Is that part of the goal here," Delano asked Buttigieg."Yeah. I know the feeling. You finally get to your destination and then you have to wait just as long for your bag to come through. Minutes add up to millions when it comes to the economic effect of even a small delay," Buttigieg said.The secretary said, while it will take time, the infrastructure bill will raise the quality of America's airports, including Pittsburgh's, which has fallen behind the rest of the world in recent decades.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Dog-sitter accused of stealing family's German Shepherd

TRAFFORD, Pa. — Charges have now been filed against an Armstrong County woman accused of stealing a family's one-year-old German Shepherd on July 1. Trafford police filed charges against 19-year-old Molly Bureau, accusing her of stealing the dog after she had agreed to watch the animal. The dog's owner,...
TRAFFORD, PA

