ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Want your photo-op with the Ole Miss National Championship Trophy? Here is the schedule for tour around Mississippi.

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wlSOm_0ggzYQps00
Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma in Game 2 of the College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, June 26, 2022. Ole Miss won 4-2 to win the National Championship. (©Bruce Newman)

Ole Miss has announced its “Tour of Champions”, presented by Mid-South Ford Dealers, Visit Oxford and Farm Bureau Insurance, for the 2022 NCAA Baseball National Championship Trophy, giving fans the chance to see the trophy the Rebels captured last month at the College World Series up close and in person.

The trophy will make 13 stops throughout Mississippi and southern Tennessee during the “Tour of Champions” between July 25 – August 1. Additionally, free commemorative national championship posters will be available at each stop along the tour. Fans are encouraged to share photos on social media using the hashtag #PartyWithTheShip.

2022 Tour of Champions Schedule

Monday, July 25

Landers Ford (11AM – 1PM)

2082 W Poplar Ave

Collierville, TN 38017

The Memphian Hotel (4PM – 6PM)

21 Cooper St

Memphis, TN 38104

Tuesday, July 26

Bill Russell Ford (11AM – 1PM)

2120 Hwy 45 N

Columbus, MS 39705

Hotel Tupelo 4PM – 6PM)

314 East Main Street

Tupelo, MS 38804

Wednesday, July 27

Homer Skelton Ford (11AM – 1PM)

6950 Hanna Cove

Olive Branch, MS 38654

The Alluvian Hotel (4PM – 6PM)

318 Howard Street

Greenwood, MS 38930

Thursday, July 28

Neshoba County Fair (1:30PM – 3:30PM)

County Road 147

Philadelphia, MS 39350

Pearl River Resort (5PM – 7PM)

Highway 16 West

Choctaw, MS 39350

Friday, July 29

Mississippi Aquarium (11AM – 1PM)

2100 East Beach Blvd

Gulfport, MS 39501

MGM Park (5:30PM – 8PM)

Ole Miss Night at Biloxi Shuckers

105 Caillavet St

Biloxi, MS 39530

Saturday, July 30

Hotel Indigo (11AM – 1PM)

103 S 30th Ave

Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Gray-Daniels Ford (4PM – 6PM)

201 Octavia Dr

Brandon, MS 39042

Monday, August 1

Ole Miss Authentics (10AM – 3PM)

1801 Jackson Avenue West

Oxford, MS 38655

Comments / 0

Related
Magnolia State Live

Is it Christmas in July? Mississippi Lottery players awarded more than $200,000 combined — including $100,000 scratch-off and $50,000 Powerball wins

Mississippi Lottery ticket holders are having a summer of fun after more than $200,000 have been awarded in recent drawing and scratch-off games. As the Mega Millions jackpot grows to an estimated $480 million for tomorrow’s drawing and the Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $82 million for Saturday night’s drawing, two Mississippi Lottery players are also flying high from $50,000 and $10,000 wins from the recent drawings. Also, the Mississippi Match 5 drawing for tonight has grown to an estimated $192,000.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Hattiesburg, MS
City
Philadelphia, MS
State
Tennessee State
City
Columbus, MS
City
Tupelo, MS
City
Greenwood, MS
Magnolia State Live

Full military honors offered as soldier finally laid to rest. Mississippi veteran had been missing after attack on Pearl Harbor.

More than 40 Patriot Guard Riders lined the walkway leading to the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in this small, rural community of Gloster on Saturday, July 9. With the motorcycle contingent were representatives of the Sons of the American Revolution, and a Naval contingent in dress whites. Inside the packed church were family, dignitaries and patriots.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss#Ncaa Baseball#Neshoba County Fair#Mid South Ford Dealers#Oxford#Farm Bureau Insurance#Rebels#Landers#Ford#Tn 38104#Hanna Cove Olive Branch#Ms 38654#West Choctaw#Mississippi Aquarium#Ms 39501#Mgm
Magnolia State Live

In which Mississippi cities are home prices growing the fastest? The number one city may surprise you.

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Mississippi. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Mississippi using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 288 cities and towns in MS. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $372,762 over the last 12 months.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Former Amazon worker accused of stealing more than $100,000 in merchandise from warehouses, including in Mississippi

Georgia officials say a man accused of stealing more than $100,000 in merchandise from Amazon warehouses in Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia has been arrested. Officials with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office told Fox 5 News in Atlanta that Markece Ryans is suspected of stealing more than $30,000 worth of merchandise from the Amazon distribution center in Coweta County, near Atlanta.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi officer involved in shooting after responding to suicide call early Monday morning

Mississippi officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred just before 1 a.m. Monday in Adams County. Officials with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are currently on the scene assessing the incident and gathering evidence, according to a Monday morning MBI press release. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said his...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
89K+
Followers
6K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy