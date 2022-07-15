ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Top 15 BTS Collaborations of All Time

By Jeff Benjamin
Billboard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBTS’ Billboard 200-topping album Proof honored the group’s first nine years together and offered fans a moment to look back on all the music the South Korean superstars have released. Throughout their time, the band has also teamed up with some of the world’s most prominent musicians for numerous beloved collaborations...

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Hyolyn drops powerful music video for ‘Waka Boom (My Way)’

Ex-SISTAR member Hyolyn has shared the music video for her Queendom 2 finale single ‘Waka Boom (My Way)’. Set in a barren desert and a construction site, the K-pop idol shows off the intense choreography to the powerful dance track, with rapper Lee Young-ji later appearing to perform her verse in the song’s bridge.
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Psy’s ‘Gangnam Style’ Turns 10: How Its Video Became the First Member of YouTube’s Billion Views Club

Before K-pop stars like BTS and BLACKPINK dominated the charts in the United States, there was Psy. On July 15, 2012, he released a music video for his signature hit, “Gangnam Style.” The track would change Psy’s career, launching him to No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 and kicking off YouTube’s Billion Views Club in the process.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Juice Wrld
Person
Steve Aoki
People

Jennifer Lopez Says She Wore Dress from a Film to Wed Ben Affleck as She Shares First Photos

The Grammy Award nominee, 52, shared some candid wedding photos from her nuptials with the Academy Award winner, 49, on Sunday in her On the JLo newsletter. "We did it," she prefaced in the newsletter. "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Jennifer Lopez Shares a Behind-the-Scenes Look at One of Her Wedding Dresses

Click here to read the full article. One of the world’s most famous celebrity couples tied the knot Saturday (July 16) — but instead of a major million-dollar affair, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were married in a small Las Vegas chapel ceremony amongst four other couples. And in a new newsletter sent out to fans, the 52-year-old “On the Floor” singer shared several details and a couple behind-the-scenes videos from her and Affleck’s big, 20 years-in-the-making night — including a look at their wedding outfits. In an email to fans confirming her wedding, the Marry Me actress included clips from...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Billboard

New Around the World: J-Hope Becomes Sixth BTS Member With a Solo Global Chart Hit

A week after Jung Kook blasted onto Billboard‘s global charts as featured on Charlie Puth‘s “Left and Right,” J-Hope debuts his own single “More” on the July 16-dated Billboard Global Excl. U.S. and Billboard Global 200 surveys, at Nos. 12 and 15, respectively. The song drew 40.2 million streams and sold 26,000 downloads worldwide in its first week, ending July 7, according to Luminate.
MUSIC
Complex

Tyga Shows Off His Dance Moves in Video for New Song “Ay Caramba”

Just two months after the release of his latest single “Sheikh Talk,” Tyga returns with a music video for his brand new offering “Ay Caramba.”. Sampling Sentino’s “Helikopter Nad Blokiem,” the Latin-inspired track is overshadowed by its music video, which features the rapper dressed in a fat suit, before he leads a mariachi band and stars in a dance show named after the song’s title.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collaborators#Bangtan Boys#Rapper#Proof#South Korean#Supreme Boi
thesource.com

Fans Blast Normani For Working With Chris Brown in New Music Video

A cameo in Chris Brown’s newest video “We (We Embrace”)” has created controversy among the 26-year-old ‘Wild SIde’ singer and her fans on whether she should be working with Chris Brown due to his abusive past. In the music video which debuted on Tuesday, Normani and Chris show the two in a sensual dance and sharing a passionate underwater kiss while swimming fully clothed in a pool. Fans were quick to criticize Normani for supporting 33-year-old Brown by agreeing to do the project with him, on Instagram describing working on the video as a “Surreal moment 🥺 thank you @chrisbrownofficial for trusting me. one for the fucking books.” Although she received hi-praise from fans and her peers including Lala, and her former Fifth Harmony bandmate Dinah Jane. But the majority of the comments were from fans who were not so supportive and bashed Normani for choosing to collaborate with Breezy.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Bandage Dresses to Balenciaga: A Look at Kim Kardashian’s Style Evolution

During Paris Fashion Week back in March, Kim Kardashian showed up to the Balenciaga show wrapped in yellow tape from head to toe. The body-hugging outfit made “sticky-tape-y” sounds as Kardashian walked around the event, per NYT’s Vanessa Friedman. The unconventional outfit caused quite a stir on social media, with many noting the lengths that Kardashian would go to in order to turn heads. Although the fit appeared visibly uncomfortable, it proved that the SKIMS founder isn’t afraid to sacrifice comfort to make a statement.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NME

BTS’ J-Hope shares teaser video for upcoming solo single ‘Arson’

BTS member J-Hope has shared a teaser video for his upcoming solo single, ‘Arson’. Watch below. The 30-second clip, which was published to Hybe Label’s YouTube channel today (July 14), depicts slow-motion footage of a fiery car explosion, as J-Hope raps the song’s title atop sparse percussive beats.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Calvin Harris Enlists Pharrell, Justin Timberlake, And Halsey For Groovy Single, “Stay With Me”

Calvin Harris returns with a new video for his groovy third single, “Stay With Me.”. The Scottish DJ taps an all-star cast of collaborators for “Stay With Me,” continuing his desire to bring different artists together to create something new. The track’s production leans into the summer aesthetic closely associated with Harris’ Funk Wav series, boasting guest verses from Pharrell, Halsey, and Justin Timberlake for the disco-inspired number.
MUSIC
Elite Daily

Here Are A Few Of Charli XCX's Best Music Video Looks

Charli XCX is a total style icon. She can pull off any aesthetic. If you need proof, just watch her music videos. The star has rocked a number of different looks throughout the years, including bubblegum-pop star and sultry funeral attendee. She has the range.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Watch Demi Lovato perform ‘Substance’ on ‘Kimmel’

Demi Lovato has performed new song ‘Substance’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live! – check out the moment below. Lovato’s appearance on the show last Thursday (July 14) came ahead of the release of the song, which they had previously teased on Instagram. The pop-punk track serves as...
MUSIC
NME

SISTAR to reunite this month as a full group on stage for the first time since disbandment

All four members of iconic K-pop girl group SISTAR are set to reunite for their first-ever performance since their disbandment in 2017. On July 19, JTBC reported that the girl group — which comprised members Hyolyn, Bora, Soyou and Dasom — will be reuniting to perform on the final episode of live music show Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook. The programme will be ending its 13-year run with its 600th episode, which is set to air on July 22 KST on KBS.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Suga of BTS perform ‘That That’ live with Psy for the first time

BTS’ Suga made a surprise appearance at a recent Psy concert for a performance of their recent single ‘That That’. On Saturday (July 16), Psy’s annual ‘Summer Swag’ concert made its return for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. The concert, held at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul, took place just a day after the tenth anniversary of Psy’s smash hit ‘Gangnam Style’.
MUSIC
Billboard

SEVENTEEN Takes Over a Glimmering City in ‘_WORLD’ Music Video

SEVENTEEN takes over a glimmering city in their new music video — but not before taking a flight across the “world” first. The K-pop stars shared the music video for their video for its brand new single, “_WORLD,” on Monday (July 18), which sees the members transforming a deserted town after touching down at the airport.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy