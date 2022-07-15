First Alert Weather

Residents concerned over broken elevator at South Bend senior living facility. Residents of Heritage Place at LaSalle Square Apartments in South Bend are angry and scared after they say their only elevator hasn't worked in five weeks. St. Joseph Co. Health Dept. reopens Mishawaka immunization clinic. Updated: 2 hours ago.
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City Officials are also investigating a massive fire over the weekend, destroying a warehouse occupying the old Pullman Factory. The company occupying the building is Mikropor, a Turkish air filter supplier that bases its U.S. operations out of Michigan City. Mikropor and their warehouse...
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Crews began patchwork on a stretch of M-51 in Niles on Monday. MDOT is investing $30,000 to patch one mile of M-51 from Main St. to Fort St. in Niles. It’s prep work for a scheduled project in 2021, to remove two U.S. 12 bridges...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Kosciusko County on Sunday morning. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department, a Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving south on State Road 25, just south of Ferguson Road, around 4 a.m. The jeep then left the east side of the road and rolled over several times.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Shore Line is thanking local educators this week!. From July 18 to 24, teachers will be allowed to travel for free on the South Shore Line. However, it applies to their off-peak weekday and weekend trains only. Off-peak weekday trains arrive at Millennium Station after 9:30 a.m. CST and depart Millennium Station before 3:30 p.m. and after 6:30 p.m. CST.
Residents concerned over broken elevator at South Bend senior living facility. Residents of Heritage Place at LaSalle Square Apartments in South Bend are angry and scared after they say their only elevator hasn't worked in five weeks. Updated: 1 hour ago. It’s located on the first floor of the Mishawaka...
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Venus. Venus is nearly two years old. She’s been at the shelter...
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials in Michigan City are investigating a massive fire sparking Saturday afternoon at a warehouse. The Michigan City Police Department says crews responded to the 1100 block of W. Barker Avenue around 2 p.m. At least four firetrucks spent hours into the evening trying to...
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Department of Health has reopened its Mishawaka immunization clinic. It’s located on the first floor of the Mishawaka County Services Building at 219 Lincoln Way West. It’s open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A lot of Studebaker buildings have been torn down in the past. Now, one of those buildings is standing again. The old Studebaker guardhouse was built in 1928. It, along with other Studebaker buildings were taken down in 2008. Unlike the other buildings, the guardhouse...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Roads, cones and construction, all things that continue to fill the streets of South Bend this summer as part of the city’s Rebuilding Our Streets Program. “Our city paving program is in full swing. Our city crews are out paving. We also have contractors...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tenants at a South Bend senior citizen apartment complex are asking for clarity and accountability after they said their only elevator has been broken for five weeks. “If you tell them about it, they don’t care. They just want their rent money,” said resident Earl...
Fir Road & Eadus Avenue intersection reopens, barricades in place on Dragoon Trail. Crews have placed road closure barricades on Dragoon Trail—just east of Fir Road—for water main installations to George Wilson Park. 2nd Chance Pet: Venus. Updated: 5 hours ago. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of...
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City police launched a homicide investigation after a woman died Sunday in an apparent shooting. Just before 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Springland Avenue and Roeske Avenue for a call of shots fired. They were further notified that a subject was believed to have been struck by gunfire.
ORONOKO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in Berrien County are looking for a man behind an attempted armed robbery. It happened last night around 8:45 p.m. at the Dollar General off M-139 in Oronoko Township. Witnesses tell police an unknown black man wearing black clothing and a face mask pulled...
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The 11th annual Race for the YMCA returned to St. Joseph, Mich. On Saturday, 5K and 10K participants ran along the St. Joseph River, Howard Recreational Trail, and the Silver and Lions Park Beaches. The money raised will go toward financial assistance for memberships and...
The South Bend Lions clinched the USL League Two Valley Division championship after defeating the Dayton Dutch Lions on Saturday night at TCU School Field. Two Notre Dame baseball assistant coaches will be following in the footsteps of former head coach Link Jarrett. Jack Findlay to withdraw from transfer portal,...
Residents concerned over broken elevator at South Bend senior living facility. Residents of Heritage Place at LaSalle Square Apartments in South Bend are angry and scared after they say their only elevator hasn't worked in five weeks. St. Joseph Co. Health Dept. reopens Mishawaka immunization clinic. Updated: 1 hour ago.
ARGOS, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marshall County 4-H Fair started Saturday in Argos. A lot was going on at the fair on their opening day. They had a Livestock exhibit, fair food, and the cornerstone of the Marshall County 4-H Fair, the Dairy Bar. There was also the 4-H Exhibit,...
Findlay was huge for the Irish last season, finishing his freshman campaign with a 6-2 record and a 2.17 ERA. The Michigan City Police Department says crews responded to the 1100 block of W. Barker Avenue around 2 p.m.
Comments / 0