ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

First Alert Weather

WNDU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe brewery announced the grand opening date for its tap room...

www.wndu.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

First Alert Forecast

Residents concerned over broken elevator at South Bend senior living facility. Residents of Heritage Place at LaSalle Square Apartments in South Bend are angry and scared after they say their only elevator hasn't worked in five weeks. St. Joseph Co. Health Dept. reopens Mishawaka immunization clinic. Updated: 2 hours ago.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Investigation begins at Michigan City warehouse after weekend fire

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City Officials are also investigating a massive fire over the weekend, destroying a warehouse occupying the old Pullman Factory. The company occupying the building is Mikropor, a Turkish air filter supplier that bases its U.S. operations out of Michigan City. Mikropor and their warehouse...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

One dead after single-vehicle crash off State Road 25 near Warsaw

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Kosciusko County on Sunday morning. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department, a Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving south on State Road 25, just south of Ferguson Road, around 4 a.m. The jeep then left the east side of the road and rolled over several times.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mishawaka, IN
WNDU

Teachers ride for free on South Shore Line this week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Shore Line is thanking local educators this week!. From July 18 to 24, teachers will be allowed to travel for free on the South Shore Line. However, it applies to their off-peak weekday and weekend trains only. Off-peak weekday trains arrive at Millennium Station after 9:30 a.m. CST and depart Millennium Station before 3:30 p.m. and after 6:30 p.m. CST.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Michigan City Police investigating weekend homicide

Residents concerned over broken elevator at South Bend senior living facility. Residents of Heritage Place at LaSalle Square Apartments in South Bend are angry and scared after they say their only elevator hasn't worked in five weeks. Updated: 1 hour ago. It’s located on the first floor of the Mishawaka...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Venus

(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Venus. Venus is nearly two years old. She’s been at the shelter...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Officials investigating massive warehouse fire in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials in Michigan City are investigating a massive fire sparking Saturday afternoon at a warehouse. The Michigan City Police Department says crews responded to the 1100 block of W. Barker Avenue around 2 p.m. At least four firetrucks spent hours into the evening trying to...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Vcu Rams
WNDU

St. Joseph Co. Dept. of Health reopens Mishawaka immunization clinic

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Department of Health has reopened its Mishawaka immunization clinic. It’s located on the first floor of the Mishawaka County Services Building at 219 Lincoln Way West. It’s open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

A new life for the Studebaker guardhouse

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A lot of Studebaker buildings have been torn down in the past. Now, one of those buildings is standing again. The old Studebaker guardhouse was built in 1928. It, along with other Studebaker buildings were taken down in 2008. Unlike the other buildings, the guardhouse...
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WNDU

Woman dies in Michigan City shooting

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City police launched a homicide investigation after a woman died Sunday in an apparent shooting. Just before 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Springland Avenue and Roeske Avenue for a call of shots fired. They were further notified that a subject was believed to have been struck by gunfire.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

‘Race for the YMCA’ fundraiser returns to Berrien County

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The 11th annual Race for the YMCA returned to St. Joseph, Mich. On Saturday, 5K and 10K participants ran along the St. Joseph River, Howard Recreational Trail, and the Silver and Lions Park Beaches. The money raised will go toward financial assistance for memberships and...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Love Local Weekend attracts vendors to St. Joseph

The South Bend Lions clinched the USL League Two Valley Division championship after defeating the Dayton Dutch Lions on Saturday night at TCU School Field. Two Notre Dame baseball assistant coaches will be following in the footsteps of former head coach Link Jarrett. Jack Findlay to withdraw from transfer portal,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

A piece of history found in Southeastern NC’s backyard

Residents concerned over broken elevator at South Bend senior living facility. Residents of Heritage Place at LaSalle Square Apartments in South Bend are angry and scared after they say their only elevator hasn't worked in five weeks. St. Joseph Co. Health Dept. reopens Mishawaka immunization clinic. Updated: 1 hour ago.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Marshall County 4-H Fair off to the races

ARGOS, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marshall County 4-H Fair started Saturday in Argos. A lot was going on at the fair on their opening day. They had a Livestock exhibit, fair food, and the cornerstone of the Marshall County 4-H Fair, the Dairy Bar. There was also the 4-H Exhibit,...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WNDU

South Bend Lions clinch division championship

Findlay was huge for the Irish last season, finishing his freshman campaign with a 6-2 record and a 2.17 ERA. The Michigan City Police Department says crews responded to the 1100 block of W. Barker Avenue around 2 p.m.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy