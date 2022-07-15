ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Bill Miller named crew chief for Tuesday’s All-Star Game

 3 days ago

Bill Miller was appointed the crew chief and home plate umpire for Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

It is the second Midsummer Classic for the 55-year-old Miller, who also worked the 2007 game in San Francisco.

A UCLA graduate, Miller also has officiated four World Series, eight league championship series and nine division series since reaching the majors in 1999.

Miller’s crew will include Lance Barksdale (first base), Mark Ripperger (second base), Will Little (third base), Gabe Morales (left field) and Carlos Torres (right field). Ripperger and Morales are California natives. The replay official will be Brian Knight.

–Field Level Media

