St. Louis Blues sign Martin Frk to one-year, two-way deal

The St. Louis Blues signed forward Martin Frk to a one-year, two-way contract on Friday.

The 28-year-old Czech scored two goals in six games with the Los Angeles Kings in 2021-22.

He also racked up 73 points (40 goals, 33 assists) in 58 games for the American Hockey League’s Ontario Reign.

A second-round pick by Detroit in 2012, Frk has 41 points (20 goals, 21 assists) in 124 games with the Carolina Hurricanes, Red Wings and Kings.

