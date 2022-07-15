ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Blues sign Martin Frk to one-year, two-way deal

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wDYB7_0ggzXhvY00

The St. Louis Blues signed forward Martin Frk to a one-year, two-way contract on Friday.

The 28-year-old Czech scored two goals in six games with the Los Angeles Kings in 2021-22.

He also racked up 73 points (40 goals, 33 assists) in 58 games for the American Hockey League’s Ontario Reign.

A second-round pick by Detroit in 2012, Frk has 41 points (20 goals, 21 assists) in 124 games with the Carolina Hurricanes, Red Wings and Kings.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

Marino Acquired by Devils | RELEASE

Devils send Ty Smith and 2023 third-round draft pick to Pittsburgh. The New Jersey Devils today acquired defenseman John Marino via trade from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenseman Ty Smith and the club's third-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.
NEWARK, NJ
FanSided

4 ways the St. Louis Cardinals can win the trade deadline

The St. Louis Cardinals are in the thick of the playoff race and could use some boosts to their roster, here is how they can win the MLB Trade Deadline. The St. Louis Cardinals are in the thick of a division race with the Milwaukee Brewers and hanging onto a Wild Card spot at the moment. Any given night, the Redbirds can look like a team that could compete with the likes of the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, or Atlanta Braves, and other days their roster holes stop them from reaching their potential. If the club is serious about making a run in 2022, which they are more than capable of, there are a few moves the club needs to make.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-All-Star pitcher eyeing MLB comeback

Some three years after he last took the mound, one former MLB pitcher is stretching out his hamstrings again. Nick Lozito of The Oaklandside reported this week that ex-All-Star right-hander Tyson Ross is training to make a potential return to Major League Baseball. Lozito notes that Ross and his agent plan to hold workouts for scouts during the coming weeks in the Bay Area.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
NHL

Canadiens acquire Mike Matheson from the Penguins

MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager, Kent Hughes, announced on Saturday that defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling were traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenseman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. A 6-foot-2, 188-pound rearguard, Matheson amassed 11 goals and 20 assists in 74...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Victor Reyes sent to Detroit's bench on Saturday afternoon

Detroit Tigers outfielder Victor Reyes is not starting in Saturday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Reyes will watch from the bench after Robbie Grossman was moved to right field and Akil Baddoo was aligned in left. Per Baseball Savant on 95 batted ball this season, Reyes has recorded a 4.2%...
DETROIT, MI
Sportsnaut

Edmonton Oilers ink forward Mattias Janmark to one-year contract

Forward Mattias Janmark signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. Janmark, 29, recorded 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) and 21 penalty minutes in 67 games last season with the Vegas Golden Knights. He played that campaign on a one-year, $2 million deal. Janmark has...
NHL
NHL

Two-year contract extension for Samuel Montembeault

MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Monday that the team has agreed to terms on a two-year, one-way contract extension (2022-23 to 2023-24) with goaltender Samuel Montembeault. Montembeault, 25, compiled an 8-18-6 record in 38 games with the Canadiens last season, along with a 3.77 goals-against...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Frk
Sportsnaut

Color commentator Eddie Olczyk leaves Blackhawks for Kraken

Longtime Chicago Blackhawks color commentator Eddie Olczyk has left his role with the team. After Olczyk’s contract with the team expired, the veteran broadcaster and former Blackhawks player has chosen to join the Seattle Kraken in the same capacity. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Olczyk’s contract with the team...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Source: Olczyk moving on from Hawks as color analyst

The Chicago Blackhawks' television booth is going to look and sound different next season. Eddie Olczyk is moving on from the organization after 16 seasons as the team's TV color analyst, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago. His contract with the Blackhawks expired on June 30, and a team source said the leadership group was "blindsided" by Olczyk's decision to leave.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis Blues#Maple Leafs#Czech#The Los Angeles Kings#The Carolina Hurricanes#Red Wings
The Game Haus

NHL Offseason Winners and Losers

With the start of NHL free agency on Wednesday, a great number of signings and trades began to take place. It was a fruitful day for a lot of NHL front offices seeking to improve their rosters ahead of the 2022-23 season. However, not every team shared in the success of making these roster improvements. Find out who are the big winners and losers of the NHL offseason so far!
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

A Player's Coach

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - "The locker room." Those are the three most common answers given when a player is asked what the hardest part about retiring from the game of hockey is. Cody McLeod's response was no different. After 17 years as a professional hockey player, 776 of those games spent in the National Hockey League, McLeod announced his retirement on July 11.
NHL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

67K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy