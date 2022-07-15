ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Indiana Fever sign wing Rennia Davis, waive guard Bria Hartley

 3 days ago

The Indiana Fever signed former first-round draft pick Rennia Davis on Friday and waived guard Bria Hartley.

Davis, 23, sustained a stress fracture in her left foot during a preseason game after being selected by Minnesota Lynx with the ninth overall pick of the 2021 WNBA Draft.

The guard/forward averaged 17.3 points and 8.8 rebounds during her senior season for Tennessee.

“I am very familiar with Rennia. She is a very athletic wing that had a great career in the SEC before being drafted,” Fever interim general manager Lin Dunn said. “Rennia fits in our plan to continue to improve with young and talented players.”

Hartley, 29, averaged 2.5 points in 10 games off the bench this season.

–Field Level Media

